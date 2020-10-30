By Jugjet Singh





Nasihin Nubli. -- Bernama File Pix



THE Malaysian women's hockey team intend to bloom beautifully like the cherry blossoms next April in Kakamigahara, Japan.





Coach Nasihin Nubli's team are preparing for the women's Junior Asia Cup (JAC) on April 11-17 in the Japanese city.



Covid-19 permitting, the competition, which will act as a Junior World Cup qualifier, will be an exciting affair.



Nasihin has set a medal target (of any colour) for his team in Kakamigahara, for this will qualify Malaysia for the Junior World Cup (JWC).



"Our target is to make the semifinals and then win a medal to qualify for the JWC.



"This is something which the Malaysian women's team have yet to achieve.



"We want to write a new chapter in the history book," said Nasihin after the Asian Hockey Federation announced the new dates for the tournament, which was postponed from this year due to Covid-19.



The eight teams that will do battle in the women's Junior Asia Cup are defending champions China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.



To specially allow those overaged by a year (as a result of the Covid-19 postponement) to play next year, the AHF announced that players, even if they are born on or after Jan 1, 1999, will be eligible to participate.



Next year will see the eighth edition of the JAC which made its debut in Kuala Lumpur in 1992. South Korea won the first three editions.



The tournament will make a comeback after a five-year break. It was last staged in 2015, Changzhou, where China emerged as champions.



For Malaysia, it has always been fifth spot. But Nasihin and his women are determined to break that glass ceiling by blooming in Kakamigahara.



New Straits Times