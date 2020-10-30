

Netherlands v GB Women 2020 FIHPL Jo Hunter



Great Britain’s women couldn’t replicate their impressive point from Tuesday as they were beaten by the Dutch in Amstelveen.





Caia van Maasakker gave the Dutch an early lead they never looked back from, with Frederique Matla doubling the score just before half-time.



Sabbie Heesh pulled off several saves and Sarah Robertson came close to scoring in the third quarter as GB looked to hit back against the world champions.



But Eva de Goede swept home in the final quarter to hand the Dutch a comfortable victory.



The start to this second encounter of the week mirrored the first as the Dutch took the lead in the second minute, van Maasakker converting a penalty stroke.



Continuing to follow the pattern of Tuesday, Great Britain grew into the game and their first chance fell to Jo Hunter, who couldn’t get enough of a deflection on a pass from Tess Howard to trouble Anne Veenendaal.



Amy Costello and Heesh then provided smart saves to thwart Dutch corners, while GB couldn’t convert two set pieces either side of the quarter break.



Heesh was in action again to smother Lauren Stam in the 18th minute but she couldn’t keep out Matla’s flick seven minutes later.



The visitors won a corner right on the stroke of half-time and thought they had equalised through Tess Howard but the goal was ruled out on review after Hunter was adjudged to have blocked a defender.



Great Britain came out and applied plenty of pressure to the Dutch in the second half, with Robertson coming closest to scoring after a great interception by Laura Unsworth but Josine Koning thwarted her effort.



Mark Hager’s side won several corners as well but couldn’t convert, while at the other end Heesh was on hand with another couple of smart saves.



de Goede then all-but-secured victory for the Dutch early in the final quarter as she swept home a penalty corner rebound, while two minutes later Izzy Petter flashed a shot wide.



"The Dutch came out a little bit stronger today and played with a little bit more intensity than the other day," reflected Unsworth after the match.



"As a squad we put in a good performance, we just couldn't put away our chances like we did the other day.



"In the first match we were a little bit disappointed to come out with a draw - we thought we could have come out with a win - and then today disappointed to lose. But as a squad this is where we are, we've made good gains in the last two matches and we're looking forward to the next nine months ahead."



The team are back in action on Saturday 31 October when they face Belgium at 13:00 GMT live on BT Sport.



Netherlands 3 (2)

van Maasakker (2’, PS); Matla (26’, PC); de Goede (46’, PC)



Great Britain 0 (0)



Starting XI: Unsworth (C), Toman, Townsend, Robertson, Rayer, Howard, Neal, Heesh (GK), Owsley, Balsdon, Crackles



Subs (Used): Jones, Hunter, Costello, Petter, Hamilton, Hunt



Subs (Unused): Pritchard (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release