Jeroen Hertzberger scored twice in a minute to help The Netherlands to a second consecutive victory over Great Britain’s men in the FIH Hockey Pro League.





With the score at 1-1 heading into the final quarter, Hertzberger produced two fine finishes to secure the win for the Dutch.



Mink van der Weerden had given the hosts an early lead from a penalty corner before George Pinner made several crucial saves.



Phil Roper levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time but Great Britain couldn’t find the target again, coming up against an organised defence. The match also saw David Goodfield make his 50th combined appearance for England and GB.



Determined to make up for Tuesday’s narrow loss, Great Britain started on the front foot as a Will Calnan cross caused momentary chaos after hitting the post before Liam Ansell fired a corner just wide.



The Dutch quickly grew into the game though and took the lead in the eighth minute as van der Weerden converted their first corner of the game.



They pushed hard for a second, with Pinner on hand with several important saves, Tom Sorsby producing a second brilliant goal-line clearance in as many games and Luke Taylor producing a beautifully timed tackle.



With just 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Zach Wallace won a corner that Roper beautifully threaded into the corner to ensure the teams went in level at the half-time break.



The Dutch continued to provide plenty of pressure on the British goal in the third quarter, winning four corners in just two minutes. But they couldn’t find a way through the British defence, with Pinner also pulling off a fine diving save to thwart Thierry Brinkman.



There was nothing he could do to stop Hertzberger’s first goal in the 47th minute as he deflected corner into the goal before turning in a brilliant cross by Brinkman moments later.



Rupert Shipperley had a shot on the spin saved with five minutes remaining but there were no further chances for Great Britain to try and salvage any points.



"I think over the two games we had our opportunities and it's a story of missing a few of those," reflected captain Adam Dixon after the game.



"We know how easy that can change the course and momentum of a game. The Dutch scored goals at crucial periods.



"The boys are just happy to be playing. We've been playing club hockey back in the UK but it's not the same. We've learned here that we've got to be a little bit sharper, tighter in defence and ruthless in front of goal."



Netherlands 3 (1)

van der Weerden (8’, PC); Hertzberger (47’, PC; 48’, FG)



Great Britain 1 (1)

Roper (30’, PC)



Starting XI: Pinner (GK), Taylor, Martin, Roper, Dixon (C), Goodfield, Ansell, Waller, Calnan, Wallace, Draper



Subs (Used): Shipperley, Creed, Condon, Gall, Sorsby, Smith



Subs (Unused): Payne (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release