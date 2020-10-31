By Jugjet Singh





The NHDP was supposed to be launched on Oct 1 but due to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), its fieldwork was put on hold.



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have completed the first stage of interviewing 24 state coordinating officers for the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP).





However, online interviews with the 24 candidates from 14 states were completed on Wednesday, and there will be another selection phase.



MHC deputy president Datuk S. Shamala, who is the development committee chairman, said: "Even though the launch of NHDP was delayed due to Covid-19, I am happy with the interview sessions with the 24 candidates that went smoothly.



"All those who applied for the state coordinating officers position have good knowledge and background in the sport.



"The job requires one to be responsible for disseminating information from the parent body to grassroots, and so it's a heavy responsibility.



"We will have another valuation session, with help from National Sports Council and Education Ministry, to select the best candidates next Wednesday," said Shamala.



About 4,000 boys and girls, aged 12-16, will get a chance to train and compete systematically in the 16 NHDP centres at schools.



MHC affiliates Armed Forces and Police are also expected to help the NHDP.



The NHDP came after the failed 1Mas Development Programme, which was supposed to develop grassroots but in the end, it concentrated more on elite athletes from sports schools instead.



MHC Technical Director Paul Revington is tasked to make the NHDP a success, but even though the South African has arrived, field work is unable to start due to the pandemic.



Meanwhile, the MHC will announce the shortlisted names of 25 trainees for the national men's team today.



Thirty-seven players were selected after the Razak Cup, and coach Arul Selvaraj will drop 12 after giving them one month's time to prove themselves.



New Straits Times