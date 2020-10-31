



The conference competition may be confined to Midland and North at the moment, but it has served the purpose of allowing some teams to start a semblance of competitive hockey which, has been much appreciated by the competitors.





Vikki Bunce, coach of Dundee Wanderers women, has certainly seen the benefits.



“It`s been helpful to get the girls playing and ultimately that`s what I think the focus should be at the moment while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”



But there has also been a bit of inter-club co-operation to the benefit of all.



Vikki explained, “Due to the central belt restrictions we`ve also been able to get a few others to training – both Lucy Camlin and Katie Robertson have been training with us as they live in areas unaffected by extra restrictions. Further Katie played with us last weekend while Lucy turned out for Grove Menzieshill.



“For me it`s about getting folk on the pitch.”



In return, Wanderers` keeper Iona Colquhoun has been training with Watsonians.



“For me this is what the hockey family is all about,” said Vikki. “Any opportunity to also support our international athletes in preparations for the Euros come the summer is a bonus.”



The Midland men`s conference is well up-to-date so far with all games played, and Grove Menzieshill top the four team table with full points against Dundee Wanderers and FMGM Monarchs. The 100% success rate of fixtures will change this weekend though as the Premiership side’s contest with Perthshire is unable to get off the mark.



FMGM Monarchs and Dundee Wanderers are vying for second spot and meet head-to-head on Saturday at Dalnacraig. It should be an exciting contest with goals flowing.



In contrast, so far, only one game has been played in the Men’s North Conference and leaders Granite City Wanderers could extend their lead if they can clock up an away win at Aberdeen Grammar FPs. This could be a close encounter as last season Grammar finished the truncated campaign bottom of division two while Granite City were third in the lower division.



Second division Gordonians make their debut away to Ellon men who went down 5-1 to Granite City last weekend, and will want to make amends this weekend.



Ellon women’s captain Louise Gordon will hope that her side`s progress continues with a second victory, this time at home to Aberdeen University who embark on their first fixture. The students will need to peg down Nikki Kidd if they hope to take something from the game, the former Scotland striker scored twice in Ellon`s hard-earned 3-2 win over Granite City Wanderers last Saturday.



Granite City are in action again this weekend, this time away to Premiership Gordonians who scored a half dozen in their opening encounter a fortnight ago. Another big contest on the cards.



Scottish Hockey Union media release