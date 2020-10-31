



With six matches played, East Grinstead enter the week’s break from league action leading the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division table - but they have a fragile hold on top spot.





Second-placed Wimbledon are the surprise package so far, as the league newcomers adapt well to life in the top flight with four wins under their belts already.



Loughborough Students are also well-positioned. They have played two fewer games than the duo ahead of them in the table and have gathered momentum and confidence following a good start to their campaign with three wins and a draw.



Mary Booth is East Grinstead’s Head Coach. Her aim in the first part of the season has been to build on the momentum of the previous campaign. Her team has not lost a league game since 28 September 2019 and the coach is understandably reluctant to see that streak ending anytime soon.



“Obviously, winning our first game down at Clifton Robinsons helped mark our intentions for the season,” says Booth. “Clifton are a very difficult team to beat at the best of times let alone away.



“We had said we needed to continue where we had left off last season. We wanted to maintain that momentum and bringing Jason Lee on board has brought a new pair of eyes to look at our squad.”



While Booth wants to see improvement in many areas, notably goal scoring, passing through the lines and creating opportunities in the attacking quarter, there are some things she definitely does not want to change, most notably the person leading the East Grinstead attack – Olympic gold medal winner Sophie Bray.



“We have the best goal scorer in the country as our captain and leader on the pitch,” says Booth, although she is also looking to continue to give opportunities to youngsters as they make their way through the club’s development ranks.



“We run on a very small squad, so it is essential that the fringe players and younger girls understand how we want to play and what to do in both attacking and defensive scenarios.”



Like all clubs the length and breadth of the country, East Grinstead has been impacted by Covid-19. As Booth explains, it has been a case of all hands on deck to make hockey at all levels happen.



“Our clubhouse is run by an outside agency with staff who were furloughed, so the logistics of pitch watering, lighting and booking had to be solved. We have some very positive drivers within the club who put strategies in place to enable us to use the pitch. Wes Jackson – the Men’s Club Captain worked tirelessly with others in the club to get us to where we are currently.”



There is a long way to go in the league as yet, but Booth is determined that this will be East Grinstead’s year.



“We have been the bridesmaid too many times,” she says, adding that training in the coming weeks will intensify as the squad seeks to win the league for the first time in the club’s history.



“We are fortunate that we have been able to play all our games thus far but we know we have four challenging games ahead of us – Wimbledon, Loughborough, Holcombe and Swansea and we must get results in these.”



Booth says that the aim is for every member of the squad to improve their skills and game understanding by five per cent. It is a mathematical equation that works well in East Grinstead’s favour.



“If we all improve by five per cent, as a collective we should be successful in our aim to be at the top at Christmas. If we can do this then the next hurdle will be maintaining and improving our squad during January before the re-start in February. Those five games are why we play hockey.”



Further down the table and there is a battle developing for a place in the top half. Hampstead & Westminster have a two point advantage over Surbiton and Buckingham, with Clifton Robinsons and Holcombe just behind them on six points apiece.



All five teams are capable of a surge up the table. Certainly all the teams are capable of overturning anyone on their day; the main problem currently is finding consistency in their performances.



Beeston have one win to their credit, while both the University of Birmingham and Swansea University are finding life in the top flight tough going during these early stages of the season.



Life is tight at the top in the hotly-contested Division One North with just one goal separating league leaders Stourport from Leicester City, while Bowdon are snapping at their heels with a game in hand. At the other end of the table the University of Nottingham, Ben Rhydding and Belper are all still to win a point. However the impact of Level 3 Very High risk restrictions are now starting to bite and only the Olton - Ben Rhydding game can go ahead this Saturday.



Reading and Sevenoaks are leading the way in Division One South, so this weekend’s fixture between the two sides will be a crucial match at this point of the season. Third placed Canterbury’s trip to Isca is off due to local restrictions at Exeter University.



In the Conference North Wakefield have a four point advantage over their rivals and are looking strong with their unbeaten record so far. This week’s match against second placed Leeds will be their toughest test so far but precedes the teams being impacted by Level 3 restrictions next week which elsewhere mean all but the Alderley Edge - Cannock game have been postponed this weekend.



Sutton Coldfield have a one point advantage over Clifton Robinsons 2s in the Conference West but have also played one game more.



In the Conference East Barnes hold a one point lead at the top of the table going into their match with second-placed Bromley and Beckenham. Southgate are poised in third place to take advantage of any slip.



This weekend Sutton Coldfield face Basingstoke, who are yet to win a game, while Clifton Robinsons face a tough challenge from Exe, a team that has a defence that is hard to break down. Oxford University were able to make a belated start to their campaign last weekend and face local rivals Oxford Hawks in a Town v Gown battle on Saturday.



FIXTURES



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 31 October 2020):

Division One North

Belper v Gloucester City Postponed

Bowdon v Leicester City Postponed

Brooklands-Poynton v Univ of Durham Postponed

Olton & West Warwicks v Ben Rhydding 12:00

Univ of Nottingham v Stourport Postponed



Division One South

Harleston Magpies v Wimbledon 2s 13:30

Isca v Canterbury Postponed

Reading v Sevenoaks 16:30

Surbiton 2s v Slough 13:30

Trojans v Cambridge City 12:00



Conference North

Alderley Edge v Cannock 14:00

Didsbury Northern v Doncaster Postponed

Loughborough Students 2s v Fylde Postponed

Timperley v Pendle Forest Postponed

Wakefield v Leeds Postponed



Conference East

Barnes v Bromley & Beckenham 12:00

Bedford v Chelmsford 13:30

Canterbury 2s v East London 12:00

Horsham v St Albans 13:30

Southgate v Hampstead & Westminster 2s 16:30



Conference West

Basingstoke v Sutton Coldfield 14:00

Bristol Firebrands v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:00

Exe v Clifton Robinsons 2s 12:00

Oxford University v Oxford Hawks 12:00

Univ of Birmingham 2s v Cheltenham 12:30



England Hockey Board Media release