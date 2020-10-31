



While the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division has a break from action this weekend, we reflect on the first part of the season and assess how the 11 teams have started their league campaigns in the top flight.





One coaching duo who have had a tricky start to the season are Jamie Cachia and Gareth Weaver-Tyler, joint Head Coaches to Durham University men’s first team. With four games played, no wins, 24 goals against and six scored, this has not been the stellar start the University team would have liked.



“It has undoubtedly been a tough start with the fixtures we've had,” says Cachia. “But being able to test ourselves against some of the best players in the country has been really exciting and we are becoming more competitive with each game.



“Every week we try to focus as much as possible on us and what we are doing on and off the ball, which hopefully means we are getting better all the time. Obviously, a lot of preparation goes into how we can implement our philosophy on our opponents each weekend and we are starting to do this more and more.



“With the world the way it is, a lot of time is spent trying to support the students through such a difficult time, they have done really well so far and we are proud of how they have conducted themselves.”



Cachia adds that a limited pre-season training and a disjointed selection process – because so many players have had to self-isolate – are just two of the many effects that the pandemic is having on his team.



Elsewhere in the league Exeter University have been enduring an equally challenging time also registering no wins and four losses, while just above them Brooklands MU have three losses - but a well-deserved draw against East Grinstead setting them apart from the teams below.



For the other eight teams, the league table is reflecting just how closely matched the teams are. Surbiton seemed to be having things all their own way, particularly following their emphatic 7-2 win over East Grinstead, but then the reigning champions were brought to earth by a hard-working Oxted side.



The pack of three chasing Surbiton are all poised to take advantage of any slip.



Wimbledon, under the guidance of Karl Stagno, are pushing hard with three wins to their credit. However, their wins have come at the expense of teams below them in the league. They fell short with a loss against another title contender, Hampstead & Westminster.



Kwan Browne’s side have put in some good performances to take points from East Grinstead and Wimbledon - but they, in turn, slipped up against Holcombe.



The third team sharing joint second place in the league is Old Georgians. The free-scoring team were victors in the entertaining but mistake-strewn 10-6 match against Oxted. They also popped eight past Durham and five against Exeter. An early season loss against Holcombe may have been the catalyst for greater focus that was needed.



Reflecting on the helter-skelter goal-fest against Oxted, Head Coach Mike Hughes says: “With four Great Britain players missing with long term injuries, one self-isolating and a further four players ‘managing’ injuries, I couldn’t have been prouder of the group and, more importantly, the second XI players that stepped up and performed against Oxted.



“Defensively, there were some big learnings for the makeshift back four. However, a scoreline like this is always going to provide us with a positive environment and opportunity to analyse and improve key areas.



“Nevertheless, I’m pleased we put on a spectacle for the thousands of viewers that tuned in. We’ve had messages of support from all over the world regarding the quality of live streaming the club has managed to produce.”



With a week’s break from playing, Hughes says “de-loading” will do some of his squad a world of good and allow the injured and the self-isolating players to return refreshed and ready for the next five matches.



Hughes is feeling positive at this point in the season. He says results have gone favourably for Old Georgians, adding: “We are firmly back in control of our destiny. We will rue the chances missed against Holcombe but week-on-week the group are coming closer together. It's great to see the leaders within the squad grow in confidence and take more ownership.”



For Holcombe, Beeston, East Grinstead and Oxted, the next few matches are vital if they are to finish in the top half of the table. Currently it seems none of the teams are looking like runaway leaders, so this is a very open field and just about any team in the league could be capable of springing a surprise. The issue of Beeston and Brooklands being in Level 3 Very high risk areas and unable to play will also cause administrative challenges.



Action in the regional leagues has been equally compelling. In Division One North, Loughborough Students top the table with a 100% win record in their four games played. However they are one of a number of teams who have not played all five scheduled matches to date. The Division will be further impacted by more teams being in or close to Level 3 areas and unable to play. Loughborough’s game at Deeside and Cambridge vs Olton & West Warwicks this Sunday are the only two games that can go ahead this weekend.



Teddington are well placed at the top of Division One South four points clear but will face a tough game in the trip across the capital to Southgate on Sunday,



Wapping and Richmond are trading blows in Conference East, with the East London-based team just one point ahead of their rivals from the west of the capital. This weekend’s fixture between the two sides may prove a crucial match in this season’s campaign.



Didsbury Northern are the only unbeaten team in Conference North but Barford Tigers, who trail them by one point would go top if they win at Leeds, the only game in the Division that can go ahead this Sunday.



The University of Bristol is another student side that is performing well in the early stages of the season. They currently lead the Conference West league but Fareham and Harborne are hard on their heels. Bristol make the short trip up the M5 to Cheltenham on Sunday. Fareham host Ashmoor but third placed Harborne’s game with Cardiff University is off as the students are unable to travel from Wales.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 31 October 2020):

Division One North

City of Peterborough v Sheffield Hallam Postponed



Division One South

Sevenoaks v Old Cranleighans 17:00



Conference East

Bromley & Beckenham v Harleston Magpies 14:30

Old Loughtonians v London Edwardians 16:30

Richmond v Wapping 18:00

St Albans v Spencer 15:00



Conference West

Harborne v Cardiff Univ Postponed



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 1 November 2020):



Division One North

Bowdon v Univ of Nottingham Postponed

Cambridge City v Olton & West Warwicks 13:30

Cardiff & Met v Univ of Birmingham Postponed

Deeside Ramblers v Loughborough Students 13:30



Division One South

Canterbury v Brighton & Hove 12:45

Oxford Hawks v Havant 14:00

Southgate v Teddington 14:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Reading 13:00



Conference East

West Herts v London Wayfarers 13:30



Conference North

Doncaster v Univ of Durham 2s Postponed

Leeds v Barford Tigers 14:30

Lichfield v Belper Postponed

Timperley v Univ of Birmingham 2s Postponed

Preston v Didsbury Northern Postponed



Conference West

Cheltenham v Univ of Bristol 12:30

Fareham v Ashmoor 13:30

Plymouth Marjon v Isca 13:00

Chichester v Khalsa Leamington 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release