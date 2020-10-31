Following their recent clashes against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, the women’s and men’s team of Great Britain now head to Brussels for FIH Hockey Pro League double headers against the national teams of Belgium, which take place this weekend.





The British teams will be hoping to bounce back after the results in Amsterdam went against them, but the upcoming fixtures at Royal Uccle in Brussels – which will see the women and men in action both on Saturday (31 October) and Sunday (1 November), with the games being played behind closed doors - present plenty of challenges of their own.



Great Britain women sit higher in the rankings than their Belgian counterparts, but that did not stop the Red Panthers from recording a 4-1 triumph on home soil against the Olympic champions in the 2019 edition of the competition.



Belgium’s men, the reigning World and European champions, currently sit top of the FIH Hockey Pro League standings, ensuring that GB will have to be at their very best if they are to claim positive results against the top ranked team in world hockey. The Red Lions will be aiming for maximum points against the visitors before their upcoming Low Countries derby match against the Netherlands – who are second in the standings – in Brussels on Wednesday (4 November).



More information about this weekend’s matches can be found below.



Belgium v Great Britain (Women & Men)

Where: Royal Uccle, Brussels (BEL)

Dates: 31 October & 1 November 2020



WOMEN’S MATCHES

Times (local): Saturday 31 October – 1400 | Sunday 01 November – 1400

Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



The essentials…

Current FIH World Ranking: Belgium: 12 | Great Britain: 5

Current FIH Hockey Pro League position: Belgium: 7 | Great Britain: 6

Final standings - FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: Belgium: 5 | Great Britain: 8



Head-to-heads in all competitions (since 2013 – 2 matches)

Wins: Belgium: 1 | Great Britain: 1 | Draws: 0

Goals scored: Belgium: 4 | Great Britain: 3



Team pages (squads & statistics): Belgium | Great Britain



MEN’S MATCHES

Times (local): Saturday 31 October – 1630 | 01 November – 1630

Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2

The essentials…

Current FIH World Ranking: Belgium: 1 | Great Britain: 7

Current FIH Hockey Pro League position: Belgium: 1 | Great Britain: 9

Final standings - FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: Belgium: 2 | Great Britain: 4



Head-to-heads in all competitions (since 2013 – 11 matches)

Wins: Belgium: 5 | Great Britain: 1 | Draws: 5

Goals scored: Belgium: 30 | Great Britain: 20



Team pages (squads & statistics): Belgium | Great Britain



Ten FIH Hockey Pro League matches will be played over the coming weeks, with the remaining 76 scheduled between January and May 2021.



Although the fans will not be allowed into the stadium itself, all four matches will be available to watch via television or digital streaming thanks to our broadcast partnerships, as well as on the new Watch.Hockey app in every country where a rights holding broadcaster is not showing the matches live.



