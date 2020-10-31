2020 FIH Pro League (Men)



31 Oct 2020 16:30 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels

1 Nov 2020 16:30 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels



2020 FIH Pro League (Women)



31 Oct 2020 14:00 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels

1 Nov 2020 14:00 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels



Pool Standings



Men's Pool

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 8 5 1 0 1 1 26 13 13 18 2 Netherlands 8 4 2 0 1 1 21 18 3 17 3 Australia 8 3 1 0 3 1 27 20 7 14 4 India 6 2 2 0 0 2 17 15 2 10 5 Argentina 8 2 1 0 2 3 22 24 -2 10 6 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 0 5 15 25 -10 8 7 Spain 8 2 0 0 1 5 19 27 -8 7 8 Germany 4 1 2 0 0 1 9 10 -1 7 9 Great Britain 6 1 0 0 2 3 10 14 -4

Women's Pool

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 7 5 1 0 1 23 6 17 20 2 Argentina 8 5 1 0 2 23 12 11 17 3 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 19 14 5 14 4 Australia 6 1 1 1 2 6 9 -3 9 5 Germany 2 2 0 0 0 5 1 4 6 6 Great Britain 6 1 1 1 2 7 8 -1 6 7 Belgium 6 1 1 1 3 8 14 -6 6 8 China 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 9 United States 5 0 0 0 5 5 27 -22 0

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020

AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020



