2020 FIH Pro League - 31 October
2020 FIH Pro League (Men)
31 Oct 2020 16:30 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels
1 Nov 2020 16:30 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels
2020 FIH Pro League (Women)
31 Oct 2020 14:00 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels
1 Nov 2020 14:00 (GMT +1) BEL v GBR (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
Men's Pool
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|8
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|26
|13
|13
|18
|2
|Netherlands
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|21
|18
|3
|17
|3
|Australia
|8
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|27
|20
|7
|14
|4
|India
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|15
|2
|10
|5
|Argentina
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|22
|24
|-2
|10
|6
|New Zealand
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|15
|25
|-10
|8
|7
|Spain
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|19
|27
|-8
|7
|8
|Germany
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|9
|Great Britain
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|10
|14
|-4
Women's Pool
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|23
|6
|17
|20
|2
|Argentina
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|23
|12
|11
|17
|3
|New Zealand
|8
|4
|0
|2
|2
|19
|14
|5
|14
|4
|Australia
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|9
|5
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|6
|Great Britain
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|7
|Belgium
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|6
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|27
|-22
|0
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020
