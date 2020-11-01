

Adelaide HC's Tim Lee in action PIC: Bill Purvis



Adelaide Hockey Club photographer Bill Purvis was in the perfect position during the Hockey SA Grand Finals this month to capture this evocative action shot.





The photograph was taken during the recent Metro 1 Men Grand Final game between Adelaide and Seacliff, with the latter taking the trophy.



“Adelaide striker Tim Lee always provides some great action highlights and I think this is his best,” said Bill. “Although saved by the goal keeper for Seacliff it was a great strike.”



Both Adelaide teams lost their Grand finals as Port Adelaide women triumphed 4-2 to be crowned Premier League champions.



