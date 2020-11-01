Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey image of the month: Adelaide’s flying Tim Lee

Published on Sunday, 01 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments


Adelaide HC's Tim Lee in action PIC: Bill Purvis

Adelaide Hockey Club photographer Bill Purvis was in the perfect position during the Hockey SA Grand Finals this month to capture this evocative action shot.



The photograph was taken during the recent Metro 1 Men Grand Final game between Adelaide and Seacliff, with the latter taking the trophy.

“Adelaide striker Tim Lee always provides some great action highlights and I think this is his best,” said Bill. “Although saved by the goal keeper for Seacliff it was a great strike.”

Both Adelaide teams lost their Grand finals as Port Adelaide women triumphed 4-2 to be crowned Premier League champions.

Do you have an image to send in we can highlight and promote the sport? Send in your submissions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage

The Hockey Paper

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.