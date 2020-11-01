Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Punjab win Tray Hockey Championship

Published on Sunday, 01 November 2020
KARACHI: Punjab won Pakistan's Tray National Hockey Championship, defeating Mari Petroleum in penalty shootout in the final at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.



The final of the championship was a thrilling encounter, ending in a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time.

Punjab's Ahmer Ali and Arsalan turned the tables scoring one goal each.

In the fourth quarter, Mari Petroleum retaliated forcefully and equalised through forward Murtaza Yaqoob.

The final was decided through penalty shootouts which Punjab won 4-2.

Earlier Pakistan Air Force defeated HEC by 4-2, thus claiming the third position.

CEO of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Tayyab Ikram gave the trophy to the winning team and handed out rewards amongst successful players.

The News International

