Division One South





Reading strengthened their position at the top of the Women’s Division One South table with a 4-2 victory over second-placed Sevenoaks on Saturday.





The home side led 2-0 at half time with Lizzie Gittens and Fran Clements scoring those goals. Sevenoaks hit back to level through Sophie Crosley and Hannah Bond, but Reading took the points with Jo Ellis and Emma Thomas scoring in the final ten minutes.



Wimbledon Seconds are level on points with Sevenoaks after a 2-1 victory at Harleston Magpies.



Alice Beales had given the Magpies a lead in the 14th minute, but Ruth Hampson and Natalie Wray scored for Wimbledon to take the points.



Goals from Lizzy Totten and Mel Ball helped Slough to a 2-0 victory over Surbiton’s Seconds, while Cambridge City had Maddie Axford to thank for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Trojans.





Division One North





Ben Rhydding secured a good away win in Division One North, beating hosts Olton & West Warwickshire 3-1 to record their first victory of the season so far.



Sophie Davies broke the deadlock from a penalty corner after 16 minutes, and their lead was doubled five minutes later with Rachel Doherty scoring from open play.



Just before half time Olton & West Warwicks hit back with Katie Brough scoring from a penalty corner, but there was to be no comeback and Ben Rhydding made sure of the points with Doherty scoring a second field goal on 54 minutes.





Conference North





A goal in the dying seconds from Charlotte Dennett ensured Alderley Edge took a share of the spoils from a 3-3 draw with Cannock in the Women’s Conference North.



Jodie Beddow and Sarah Martin scored in the first 22 minutes to put Cannock 2-0 ahead, and although Alderley Edge battled back with goals from Sacha Currie-Hateley and Charlotte Dennett Cannock retook the lead through Beddow’s second goal with four minutes left.



However, Dennett’s second goal for Alderley Edge ensured a draw.





Conference East





Sophia Clark scored in the 27th minute as leaders Barnes continued their unbeaten form in the Women’s Conference East with a 1-0 win over Bromley & Beckenham.



The loss saw Bromley & Beckenham drop down the table with second-placed Southgate winning 1-0 over Hampstead & Westminster Seconds thanks to Elisa Filarmonico’s third minute goal.



Two goals each from Katherine Round, Katelynn Roganowicz and Sophie Reynvaan helped East London to a 6-2 win at Canterbury Seconds, while St Albans also recorded a good away win, 5-2 at Horsham.



Bedford won 6-1 at home against Chelmsford with Ellie Scott and Kate Costin both scoring two goals.





Conference West





Two goals from Emily Townsend helped Exe secure their fourth draw in five matches, sharing the spoils with Clifton Robinson Seconds after a 2-2 draw in the Conference West.



Sarah-Jayne Thorburn and Holly Savage had scored from open play for the Bristol side’s second string, but Townsend maintained Exe’s unbeaten stretch with two field goals.



Sutton Coldfield remain top of the table after winning 2-1 at Basingstoke.



Ellie-Mae Beeton and Emma McCabe scored their goals, while Kirsty Kent’s last minute strike for the home side was just a consolation.



Elsewhere Oxford Hawks were 6-2 winners at Oxford University with Kate Lowe and Claire Werlinger scoring two goals each, while the university of Birmingham won 2-0 against Cheltenham and Team Bath Buccaneers won 3-2 at Bristol Firebrands.





England Hockey Board Media release