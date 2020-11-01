



Great Britain’s women’s team picked up two points in their first match of the weekend against Belgium, winning the shootout 3-1 following a 1-1 draw.





An early Sarah Jones goal put GB in the ascendancy after what was an assertive start for Mark Hager’s side.



It was to be a short-lived advantage as Tiphaine Duquesne’s penalty stroke in the final minute of the first-half restored parity.



Nothing could separate the sides in regular time with shootout goals from Lily Owsley, Sarah Robertson and Tess Howard, alongside three superb saves from Sabbie Heesh, proving decisive.







Great Britain looked strong in the opening quarter. A driving run from Ellie Rayer saw her surge past several defenders, but Elena Sotgiu in the Belgium goal was able to deny Jo Hunter’s first-time attempt.



The hosts responded immediately with a chance of their own, Heesh standing tall to prevent the opening score from a penalty corner.



It wasn’t long until the breakthrough was found as Howard’s clever pass found Jones in space, the Welsh midfielder clinically finding the far corner with five minutes left of the quarter.



GB were looking impressive in attack, Robertson flashing the ball across the face of goal but firing it just out of reach of the diving Hunter.



Sotgiu was busy again as she parried the loose ball away with Rayer and Lizzie Neal ready to pounce.



Belgium showed they were still in the game with a late leveller on the cusp of half-time. Following a goal-line scramble, the ball was adjudged to have hit a GB foot, resulting in a penalty stroke which was well tucked away by Duquesne.



Both sides had their chances in a back and forth third quarter. Belgium were unable to make good of a penalty corner before clever link-up play between Susannah Townsend and Laura Unsworth came agonisingly close to a meaningful shot.



Heesh was called into action in the dying minutes of the quarter, making two smart stops with either foot to repel the late pressure.



Belgium were fast out of the blocks heading into the final fifteen minutes, pressurising the GB goal and forcing Heesh to react with another save.



Whilst the momentum had been in the hosts’ favour, Howard’s quick strike requiring a touch from Sotgiu showed the danger GB still possessed.



Chances had come aplenty for both sides but neither able to take advantage as the game concluded at level pegging by the final hooter, leaving a shootout to decide where the points would go.



Heroic work from Heesh to deny three attempts - alongside goals from Owsley, Robertson and Howard - ensured the bonus point would be going to GB.



Laura Unsworth commented after the game: “We’re a bit disappointed to come away with a draw. We came out really hard and had a strong start, we should have probably killed the game in the first quarter after having some really good chances to make it two or three nil.



“It’s great that we got the bonus point in the shootout which is a step up from the other day when we played the Dutch, but we’re a bit disappointed overall.



“I think Belgium got more into the game as it went on and we allowed them to do that. We need to go back, debrief and see how we can change it come tomorrow.”



The sides meet again on Sunday at 13:00 live on BT Sport.



Belgium 1 (1)

Duquesne (30’, PS)



Great Britain 1 (1)

Jones (11’, FG)



GB win shootout 3-1



Starting XI: Unsworth (C), Toman, Townsend, Robertson, Rayer, Howard, Heesh (GK), Owsley, Balsdon, Costello, Crackles

Subs (Used): Jones, Neal, Petter, Hamilton

Subs (Unused): Hunt, Pritchard



Great Britain Hockey media release