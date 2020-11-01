



Great Britain’s men fell to a cruel defeat after John-John Dohmen’s last minute strike saw Belgium take a 3-2 victory in Brussels.





Adam Dixon made his 100th GB appearance in what had been an accomplished performance from Danny Kerry’s side, but it was the world champions who prevailed.



Phil Roper had cancelled out Alexander Hendricxx’s opener before Tom Boon gave the Belgians an early second half lead. Jack Waller recorded his first international goal to level the scores once again at 2-2 but Dohmen’s 59th minute strike gave the hosts the win.







Great Britain recorded a shot on goal within the first minute of the game, Alan Forsyth earning a penalty corner from which Loic van Doren got down quickly to stop Dixon’s drag flick.



A well disciplined start saw Danny Kerry’s side limit the world number one side to few opportunities in what was a solid start to the match.



GB finished the quarter how they started it, this time Luke Taylor’s powerful flick being well stopped on the hooter.



A quick restart saw Great Britain again look threatening in the opposition’s circle with resilient defending halting a promising move.



The hosts continued to demonstrate good control of the ball but they were being well matched by an efficient looking GB side who had enjoyed the better of the chances.



Belgium earned their first penalty corner of the match with less than five minutes of the first-half remaining and made it count, Tom Sorsby unable to keep out Hendricxx’s drag flick.



GB’s continued efforts did eventually come to fruition, Roper striking the ball perfectly into the bottom corner from a late penalty corner to see the teams level at the break.



The reigning world champions showed their class with a stunning goal in the opening minutes of the second half as Boon put his side 2-1 to the good.



Ollie Payne, who was making his second GB appearance after securing his international debut against The Netherlands on Tuesday, was called into action with two saves in quick succession.



GB were still well in the game though. Roper went on a driving solo run but was just unable to connect with the ball on the reverse at the telling moment.



Forsyth and Liam Ansell also came close as Great Britain enjoyed several minutes of intense pressure.



Their persistence was to pay dividends though, James Gall pushing the ball towards goal before Waller’s pivotal touch saw it in for his first international goal to level the game.



That wasn’t to be the end of action in the quarter though, Belgium enjoying a late flurry of shots which was well dealt with by the GB defence to tee up a gripping final quarter.



Payne came up with a massive opening minute save as Felix Denayer was left unmarked on the penalty spot and free to shoot on goal, the young stopper showing excellent reflexes to deny the attempt.



GB responded quickly, Ansell motored up the field and was unfairly brought down just outside the circle as Emmanuel Stockbroekx was shown a yellow card.



Despite being a player light Belgium continued to defend admirably as GB failed to find a way through on four consecutive penalty corners before Forsyth’s rocket on the reverse was well saved.



Belgium made GB pay for failing to put away their chances with a final minute goal courtesy of Dohmen to take victory.



Tom Sorsby said after the game: “Really small margins were the difference today. We showed that we can play with one of the best teams in the world right now and I think we did really well to compete with those guys today and show that we’re at that level. It’s just those small margins towards the end of the game.



“Score a few more of those penalty corners and it might be a bit closer come the end of those 60 minutes. We can take a lot of confidence from the game though.



“We’ve got one more game tomorrow before we head home and we’re really excited to be out here playing international hockey so hopefully we can bounce back.”



The teams face off again on Sunday at 15:30 on BT Sport.



Belgium 3 (1)



Hendricxx (27’, PC); Boon (33’, FG); Dohmen (59’, FG)



Great Britain 2 (1)



Roper (30’, PC); Waller (42’, FG)



Starting XI: Forsyth, Martin, Dixon (C), Creed, Payne (GK), Ansell, Waller, Gall, Sorsby, Calnan, Wallace

Subs (Used): Taylor, Shipperley, Roper, Goodfield, Smith, Draper

Subs (Unused): Pinner



Great Britain Hockey media release