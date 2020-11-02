What a weird season!



By Laura Berestecki







Boston College field hockey will end the 2020 regular season with a 0-2 record, which is not the wildest thing to happen this year by a long shot but is definitely weird!





The Eagles opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Louisville and then had to “postpone” their next 5 games due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 and a number of other players having to quarantine due to contact tracing. Today BC was able to field enough of a team to resume play, but the Eagles fell by a final score of 6-2.



Wake started off strong today, scoring 3 goals in the first half and allowing none. Fusine Govaert opened up the third quarter with a goal for BC, but Wake Forest answered with 2 goals of their own to really shut down any chance of BC staging a comeback. Both teams picked up a single goal in the final quarter of play (Elizabeth Warner scored BC’s) for a final of 6-2.



BC goalie Jonna Kennedy made 7 saves (outdoing Wake Forest’s 6 saves) but she had to face 13 SOG compared to the 8 SOG that BC managed.



BC Interruption