National women's hockey team players celebrate their win against Ghana during Hockey World League match played at City Park Stadium on September 6, 2014.

Kenya Hockey Union is on edge as they wait for governement response to their request for national teams to begin training.





The national men’s and women’s teams need to begin preparations for the North East region qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi in January.



The union’s secretary general, Wycliffe Ongori, said they have written to the government about the championships to be held between January 18 and 24. The qualifiers were postponed in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.



“I hope we will be given the go ahead. Time is running out. This is an international event that requires proper preparations,” said Ongori.



The men’s team will face Burundi, Libya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Seychelles. The top two nations will proceed to the Cup of Nations later in the year.



The women will battle favourites Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda for the two slots.



At the same time, Ongori said that the union is yet to receive an official letter from the Africa Hockey Federation on the postponement of the Africa Cup for Clubs Championship scheduled for November 30 to December 5 in Malawi.



The official noted that unless the Union gets the letter from the Africa governing body indicating otherwise, the event will continue as planned.



"Teams that qualified for the event and are keen on participating should continue with their respective preparations and treat the information doings rounds that the event has been cancelled as rumours," said Ongori.



Men's KHU Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors, and Wazalendo qualified for the event by virtue of finishing in the top two positions last season.



While Blazers, formerly known as Telkom and United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) booked the slots to the event in the women's category, the students have since pulled out citing financial constraints.



