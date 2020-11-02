



With representation at two Olympics and captaincy of the national team, the late Kevin Carton’s contribution to Australian hockey was significant.





Kevin was born in Lucknow, India in 1933 and was one of many Anglo Indians who migrated to Australia after the partition of India in 1947.



A gifted and talented half back and reader of the game, Kevin first represented Australia’s national men’s hockey team at the age of 21.



He was the 143rd men’s player capped for his country, making his debut in November 1956 against Kenya. He represented Australia at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics and went on to make 29 international appearances.



Kevin died on 3 August 2017. Respected hockey commentator Ashley Morrison wrote a fitting Vale for a man who had every right to be called the ‘gentleman of hockey’.



Kevin’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2019.



“Hockey was a big and enjoyable part of Kevin’s life. He was certainly proud to have both represented and captained Australia at the highest level, including playing in the ’56 Melbourne and ’60 Rome Olympics. After arriving in Australia from India at the age of 14, he would never have dreamt that he’d be representing Australia by the age of 21. So being inducted into the Hall of Fame would be humbling, but at the same time a huge honour for Kevin. Furthermore, knowing that Australian hockey as a whole remains a powerhouse on the international stage today would be a most satisfying feeling for him. We as his family feel very privileged and proud of the legacy Kevin has left behind and we will respectfully cherish this accolade for years to come.” Annette (Kevin’s wife)



“I played with Kevin in the 1956 & 1960 Olympics and numerous games with CBC/Trinity over many years. He was an excellent reader of the game at half back and a fine gentleman on and off the field. The honour is well earned to the Australian Hockey Hall of Fame.” Eric Pearce (former teammate and four-time Olympian)



