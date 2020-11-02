

Photo by Martin Boag



On the third day of the conference competition, which is currently confined to the Midland and North, there were impressive wins for Ellon women and Dundee Wanderers; Granite City Wanderers and Gordonians men.





Dundee Wanderers moved to share top spot with Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill at the summit of the Midland men`s Conference with a 4-0 win over FMGM Monarchs.



Elliott Sandison opened with a fierce reverse stick shot from the top of the circle, to be followed by a counter-attack strike by Robbie Alexander. The following strikes were carbon copies, both Paul Dailly and Callum Ross were left with simple tap-ins after goalmouth scrambles.





Photo by Martin Boag



In the North Gordonians started their campaign with a 7-0 win at a very windy Ellon. The main contributors were Robbie Wallis at penalty corners and Harry Leggett from open play, both scored twice. The other strikes came from Ben Kemp, Leon Wilkie and Louis Roddy.



Granite City Wanderers were on fine goal scoring form when they struck 11 times in a big win over Aberdeen Grammar School FP.



Gordonians` John Hamilton graciously stated, “Zero goals doesn`t do Ellon justice. They created some good chances in very windy and tough conditions in Ellon.”



Ellon women continued their recent good progress with a 5-0 win over second division Aberdeen University at Meadows Sports Centre, courtesy of a hat-trick from former Scotland striker Nikki Kidd. Ellon`s other scorers were Gracie Grey-Giles and Lynne Gordon.



A delighted captain Louise Gordon remarked: “Could have been more but we missed some sitters! It`s so great for us getting a chance to be playing in a higher league though, and to be actually getting the wins feels amazing.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release