Division One South



Southgate gave their title hopes a major boost in the Men’s Hockey League Division One South, beating leaders Teddington 5-2 to climb up to fourth in the table.

They leapt into a three-nil lead and never looked back, inflicting Teddington’s first league loss of the season and moving to within three points of the top of a closely-fought division.

Giulio Ferrini’s tenth minute field goal was followed shortly after by Jonny Maunder’s 13th minute goal from a penalty corner, and when Alex Williams scored three minutes later Southgate were firmly in control.

Laurie Bowden pulled one back for Teddington on 24 minutes, but Charles Hamilton scored for Southgate on 40 minutes and Maunder grabbed his second on 61 minutes. Elliot Smith scored for the visitors in the final minute, but it proved just a consolation.

Two goals each from Matt Richards and Thomas Minall helped Reading maintain second spot with a 4-0 win at Team Bath Buccaneers.

Sevenoaks are third after a 3-2 win over Old Cranleighans on Saturday, their goals coming from Craig Wiid, Ben Allberry and Ali Taylor.

Bottom of the table Havant were 5-3 winners at Oxford Hawks as they secured their first win of the season.

Maciej Janiszewski scored twice while others came from Jamie Rawlings, Miguel Rodrigues and Bradley Lock. Jack Biggs scored twice for the Hawks and Freddie Smith also netted, but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.

Elsewhere Jack Jones scored twice for Brighton & Hove in a 2-2 draw at Canterbury.

Division One North

Loughborough Students notched up win number five in the Men’s Division One North, maintaining their 100% record with a 4-2 win at Deeside Ramblers on Sunday.

Owen Williamson scored twice, while Stuart Rushmere and Tom Moorhouse also found the goal for the Students. Deeside’s goals came from Ali Ghazanfar and Chris Barber.

Three goals in the final four minutes ensured mate drama in the clash between Cambridge City and Olton & West Warwicks, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Gareth Andrew and Tom Mallett had traded first quarter goals, but Olton edged ahead with Marcus Tombs scoring from open play on 58 minutes.

Matt Anderson had levelled for Cambridge on 66 minutes, but Harry Sherlock retook the lead a minute later for the visitors. However, Brendan Andrews’ last minute field goal ensured the points were shared.

Conference North





A hat-trick from Marc Ganly helped Barford Tigers to a 4-1 win at Leeds in the Men’s Conference North on Sunday.

He netted in the seventh minute only for Rob Bradley-Consitt to level on 16 minutes, both from open play.

However, Ganley scored against on 32 and 47 minutes, while Raajan Kular put his name on the scoresheet with a 52nd minute strike to secure the points for the league leaders.

Conference East





Leaders Richmond got the better of second-placed Wapping in the Men’s Conference East on Saturday, winning 3-2.

Honours were even at half time with Stuart Goodman having scored for Richmond and Michael Batstone for Wapping.

Wapping took the lead with Will Cairns scoring from a penalty stroke, but Richmond hit back to take victory thanks to goals from Jack Clee and Josh Smith.

A hat-trick from Conor Caplan helped Old Loughtonians to a 7-4 win over London Edwardians.

Their other goals came from Tom Watson, Andrew MacGregor, Josh Madeiros and Harvey Edwards.

Elsewhere West Herts and London Wayfarers played out a 4-4 draw, Spencer were 4-1 winners at St Albans, and Harleston Magpies took the points from a 3-2 win at Bromley & Beckenham.

Conference West





The University of Bristol remain unbeaten in the Men’s Conference West thanks to a 3-1 win at bottom of the table Cheltenham.

Paul MacLeod, Kincaid Ingram and Josh Wierszycki scored their goals, while Chris Laird bagged Cheltenham’s consolation.

Tom Brooks scored a hat-trick for Isca, but it wasn’t enough for the win as they drew 4-4 with hosts Plymouth Marjon.

Elsewhere Khalsa Leamington were 4-3 winners at Chichester with Szymon Oszyjczyk scoring twice, and Fareham drew 2-2 with visitors Ashmoor.

England Hockey Board Media release