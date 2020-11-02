

Belgium's Tiphaine Duquesne and GB's Jo Hunter fight for the ball



Great Britain's women overcame Belgium for the second time in two days in the FIH Pro League.





The sides had drawn Saturday's first meeting, with GB winning the shootout for a bonus point.



But this time, Sarah Robertson's third-quarter goal in her 50th game for GB proved the difference in a hard-fought 2-1 win.



However, the GB men suffered a second defeat in a row to the Belgians, losing 2-1 to the world champions.



Although Danny Kerry's side took the lead through David Condon, goals from John-John Dohmen and Alexander Hendrickx secured maximum points and followed their 3-2 success on Saturday.



Earlier, Lily Owsley put the GB women ahead from a penalty corner after 14 minutes but the lead lasted just two minutes as Barbara Nelen struck from close range.



Robertson then finished off a neat penalty-corner routine right at the end of the third quarter and the Olympic champions managed to hold on for victory.



"We are a really resilient team and we knew we had to leave nothing in the tank," said GB's Fiona Crackles.



"We put everything into it and we are really happy. We are really happy. We knew we had to win and we put a massive shift in."



BBC Sport