

Image Copyright: Royal Belgian Hockey Federation



Brussels (BEL): Great Britain women and Belgium men both emerged victorious from their respective FIH Hockey Pro League matches on Sunday (1 November), claiming valuable points in fixtures played at the Royal Uccle Sports Complex in Brussels.





GB’s women made it five points from a possible six against Belgium this weekend thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over the Red Panthers. The reigning Olympic champions added three points to the two claimed on Saturday, which came courtesy of a 1-1 draw before winning the shoot-out to claim the bonus point, helping them climb above Australia into fourth position in the FIH Hockey Pro League standings.



Lily Owsley put Great Britain ahead with a well-executed penalty corner deflection just before the end of the first quarter, bur Belgium hit back within seconds of the re-start when Barbara Nelen volleyed home after an interchange of passes down the right carved open the British defence.



GB’s winner came at the end of quarter three and was very much against the run of play, with Sarah Robertson deflecting home Anna Toman’s perfect penalty corner pass at the left post.



"I think we are a really resilient team”, said Great Britain’s Fiona Crackles, the 19-year-old who was named Player of the Match in only her fourth senior international appearance. “I think we've had four games in about a week, and we are feeling it in our legs, but it didn't really matter. We knew we had to leave nothing in the tank and keep grinding it out because we know that when it comes to the last quarter we can win. We just put everything into it."



Belgium captain Barbara Nelen said: "I think we made a tactical mistake in quarter three and it cost us a goal, that is why we lost today. I think a draw would have been fair. We had big chances, and I think now it is the time to score them. Of course we could win, but they finished [their chances] very well."



More information about this match can be found by clicking here.



Belgium’s men claimed a second win in two days over Great Britain, although like on Saturday there was only one goal separating the top and bottom placed teams in the standings.



Great Britain took the lead in the tenth minute when David Condon pounced on loose ball following a glove save from Belgium goalkeeper Loic Van Doren. However, the reigning World and European champions turned the match on its head in the second quarter, with John-John Dohmen scoring his second goal in two days from open play before Alexander Hendrickx rattled home a trademark penalty corner drag-flick to put his team ahead and move level with Argentina’s Jose Tolini at the top of the scoring charts.



Belgium dominated the third and fourth quarters, but Great Britain came within centimetres of levelling the scores in the final minutes when a diving Rupert Shipperley fired wide of the left post from close range. The win sees Belgium move seven points clear at the top of the league table, although they have played two games more than second placed Netherlands, who face the Red Lions this coming Wednesday in Brussels.



"I think the second game was a lot better than the first one”, said Player of the Match John-John Dohmen. “We started really well; we just didn't score enough. In the second half, we saw we were better physically. They had two more games in their legs, so that makes the difference. We really want to win the Pro League. We missed the occasion last year when we lost in the final against Australia, so we really want to win it. We have a big game against the Netherlands, and we will do our best to win the Pro League."



Great Britain's Zach Wallace said: "We felt yesterday we had quite a lot of chances, so we thought if we could go out and press them hard and play forward directly then we could put them under some pressure, and I thought we did that. The second half, maybe we just ran out of legs a little bit. It was our fourth game in five days, so the boys are pretty knackered, and they [Belgium] have only played two. I think we just ran out of legs, chasing around."



More information about this match can be found by clicking here.



The matches were played behind closed doors, with strict COVID-19 protocols being followed by the teams, staff, officials and everyone within the venue.



The FIH Hockey Pro League continues in Brussels on Wednesday 4 November, with hosts Belgium welcoming the national teams of the Netherlands at Royal Uccle.



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



FIH Hockey Pro League

Sunday 1 November 2020 – Brussels (BEL)



Women’s result: Belgium 1, Great Britain 2 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Fiona Crackles (GBR)

Umpires: Celine Martin-Schmets (BEL), Coen van Bunge (NED) and Laurine Delforge (BEL – video)



Men’s result: Belgium 2, Great Britain 1 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: John-John Dohmen (BEL)

Umpires: Laurine Delforge (BEL), Jonas van ‘t Hek (NED) and Coen van Bunge (NED – video)



#FIHProLeague

#HockeyInvites

#PlayHockeyStayHealthy



Official FIH Pro League Site