



Following the submission of a detailed application covering Club and NGB needs in September 2020, Sport Ireland has today announced the allocation of €240,500 to Hockey Ireland from the ‘Sport Resilience Fund’. The ‘Sport Resilience Fund’ was established by the government earlier this year in recognition that the sports sector is one of the worst impacted sectors by Covid-19.





Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin TD and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers TD, today announced an unprecedented €85 million funding package for the Irish sport sector, which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March 2020. [Sport Ireland Press Release]



CEO of Hockey Ireland, Jerome Pels, said “Hockey Ireland are delighted to receive this funding during these difficult, uncertain times. The past few months have been challenging for our sport between lockdown and playing restrictions. We appreciate this significant support from Sport Ireland and the Government through the Sport Resilience Fund and look forward to working with our clubs to create a positive impact for the sport.”



Hockey Ireland received a total of €240,500 under Scheme 2 and Scheme 3.



“Under Scheme 2: 20 National Governing Bodies will be supported with in excess of €5 million to offset 2020 losses. Broadly, this funding encompasses the loss of income from events, ticket sales, sponsorship, affiliation & membership fees, courses and services and the additional costs arising from the implementation of social distancing and Covid-19 protocols.

While in Scheme 3: The Club Resilience Fund supports Sports Clubs that find themselves in need of assistance due to Covid-19. Sport Ireland will not fund Clubs, Affiliates, Provinces or Branches directly and funding will be accessed through programmes established by each of the National Governing Bodies in receipt of funding.”



You can read the full Sport Ireland press release at: https://www.sportireland.ie/news/eu85-million-provides-timely-boost-to-irish-sport-sector



Hockey Ireland will be contact in due course with the relevant clubs who applied for the Sport Ireland Resilience Fund earlier this year



Irish Hockey Association media release