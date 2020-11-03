Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Field Hockey Canada announces month-long Men’s Super League

Published on Tuesday, 03 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 13
November Super League offers an elite competition element as the national team prepares for an Olympic campaign



The best men’s players in the country. Three teams. Game on!



When the Canadian Men’s National Team qualified for Tokyo 2020 a year ago, no one cold have predicted what was on the way. Although the national teams have been safely training since the end of summer, the postponement of the Tokyo Games and other international competitions left the men’s national team with major competition gaps. With COVID-19 throwing complications in the traditional build up to an Olympic Games, Field Hockey Canada is taking the opportunity to offer a four-week Super League for nationally identified athletes.

Visit league homepage here

 VISION

1. International Quality Matches: Provide high-level domestic competition aimed at addressing the lack of international competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.
2. Athlete Pathway: Improve the integration and opportunity for NextGEN athletes to access National Team Coaches and selection opportunities for National Teams.
3. International Preparation: Improve preparation of junior and senior national team programs in build up to international events.

SCHEDULE

DATETIMELOCATIONGAME
November 6 6pm UBC Wright Field Red vs White
November 8 530pm Tamanawis Field White vs Black
November 13 6pm UBC Wright Field Black vs Red
November 15 530pm Tamanawis Field White vs Red
November 20 6pm UBC Wright Field Black vs White
November 22 530pm Tamanawis Field Red vs Black
November 27 6pm UBC Wright Field GRAND FINAL

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

These matches will follow Field Hockey Canada Return to Play protocols with the highest emphasis on player safety. FHC National program athletes will be allowed to take part in this series as part of the FHC cohort, and will be allowed to train or play in one other cohort to adhere to the two cohort model. As FHC moves to Phase-two of return to play, we will see the implementation of cohorts. For more information, please visit Field Hockey Canada’s return to play page.

TEAMS

TEAM WHITETEAM BLACKTEAM RED
Kyle Bishop Gavin Bains Avjot Buttar
Sam Cabral Alex Bird Rowan Childs
Nicolas Cain Casey Brennan Devan Crawford
Zach Coombs David Carter Lyle Fernandes
Bhavdeep Dhaliwal Julius D'Souza Aaron Foong
Amraaz Dhillon Sean Davis Thomson Harris
Roopkanwar Dhillon Christophe De Haas Johnny Jacobi
Richard Hildreth Brendan Guraliuk Manveer Jhamat
Gordon Johnston Ben Harvey Antoni Kindler
Tanvir Kang Arjun Hothi James Kirkpatrick
Vikas Kumar Rajan Kahlon Flynn McCulloch
Noah Loomis Matt Sarmento Brandon Pereira
Mark Pearson Oliver Scholfield Keegan Pereira
Sam Seaberry Rajan Singh Nityanand Rewankar
Harbir Sidhu John Smythe Jagpreet Singh
Jyoth Sidhu Iain Smythe Ganga Singh Sr.
Nicolas Syrros Marcus Van Egmond Chris Tardif
Jarod Timmins Arif Virjee  
     
COACH: David Keogh COACH: Shiaz Virjee COACH: indy Sehmbi
COACH: Hugh Purvis MANAGER: Kelly Vanry COACH: Geoff Matthews
MANAGER: Celia Plottel   MANAGER: Alisa Carey

SUPPORT

Thank you to our primary sponsor, Frontline Medical for their support helping make the FHC Super League possible.

logo_tm_big

Thanks, as always to our organization sponsors, Gryphon Hockey and Osaka for their continued support.

STREAMING

Field Hockey Canada is working to live stream select games. More information to be provided at a later date.

Field Hockey Canada media release

