November Super League offers an elite competition element as the national team prepares for an Olympic campaign







The best men’s players in the country. Three teams. Game on!





When the Canadian Men’s National Team qualified for Tokyo 2020 a year ago, no one cold have predicted what was on the way. Although the national teams have been safely training since the end of summer, the postponement of the Tokyo Games and other international competitions left the men’s national team with major competition gaps. With COVID-19 throwing complications in the traditional build up to an Olympic Games, Field Hockey Canada is taking the opportunity to offer a four-week Super League for nationally identified athletes.

VISION

1. International Quality Matches: Provide high-level domestic competition aimed at addressing the lack of international competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2. Athlete Pathway: Improve the integration and opportunity for NextGEN athletes to access National Team Coaches and selection opportunities for National Teams.

3. International Preparation: Improve preparation of junior and senior national team programs in build up to international events.

SCHEDULE

DATE TIME LOCATION GAME November 6 6pm UBC Wright Field Red vs White November 8 530pm Tamanawis Field White vs Black November 13 6pm UBC Wright Field Black vs Red November 15 530pm Tamanawis Field White vs Red November 20 6pm UBC Wright Field Black vs White November 22 530pm Tamanawis Field Red vs Black November 27 6pm UBC Wright Field GRAND FINAL

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

These matches will follow Field Hockey Canada Return to Play protocols with the highest emphasis on player safety. FHC National program athletes will be allowed to take part in this series as part of the FHC cohort, and will be allowed to train or play in one other cohort to adhere to the two cohort model. As FHC moves to Phase-two of return to play, we will see the implementation of cohorts. For more information, please visit Field Hockey Canada’s return to play page.

TEAMS

TEAM WHITE TEAM BLACK TEAM RED Kyle Bishop Gavin Bains Avjot Buttar Sam Cabral Alex Bird Rowan Childs Nicolas Cain Casey Brennan Devan Crawford Zach Coombs David Carter Lyle Fernandes Bhavdeep Dhaliwal Julius D'Souza Aaron Foong Amraaz Dhillon Sean Davis Thomson Harris Roopkanwar Dhillon Christophe De Haas Johnny Jacobi Richard Hildreth Brendan Guraliuk Manveer Jhamat Gordon Johnston Ben Harvey Antoni Kindler Tanvir Kang Arjun Hothi James Kirkpatrick Vikas Kumar Rajan Kahlon Flynn McCulloch Noah Loomis Matt Sarmento Brandon Pereira Mark Pearson Oliver Scholfield Keegan Pereira Sam Seaberry Rajan Singh Nityanand Rewankar Harbir Sidhu John Smythe Jagpreet Singh Jyoth Sidhu Iain Smythe Ganga Singh Sr. Nicolas Syrros Marcus Van Egmond Chris Tardif Jarod Timmins Arif Virjee COACH: David Keogh COACH: Shiaz Virjee COACH: indy Sehmbi COACH: Hugh Purvis MANAGER: Kelly Vanry COACH: Geoff Matthews MANAGER: Celia Plottel MANAGER: Alisa Carey

SUPPORT

Thank you to our primary sponsor, Frontline Medical for their support helping make the FHC Super League possible.

Thanks, as always to our organization sponsors, Gryphon Hockey and Osaka for their continued support.

STREAMING

Field Hockey Canada is working to live stream select games. More information to be provided at a later date.



Field Hockey Canada media release