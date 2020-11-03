By Jugjet Singh





Wallace Tan. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian National Junior coach Wallace Tan is expected to trim his squad of 28 trainees later this week.





But the yet again postponement of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) has thrown his plans into turmoil.



The JAC was initially scheduled on June 4-12 this year before it was pushed to Jan 21-30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



However, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have yet again postponed the tournament as hosts Bangladesh HA are unable to accommodate the visiting teams due to visa issues.



Furthermore, teams need to observe the 14-day quarantine period, which makes it almost impossible to organise a tournament.



Eight teams are involved in the JAC which offers four Junior World Cup slots.



The bad news for Malaysia is that the International Hockey Federation (IHF) and the AHF have said that only if the postponed JAC is held by the first quarter of 2021, can the teams field 22-year-old players.



Malaysia will lose out on eight of their best if the tournament is held after March.



The eight trainees who will turn 22 next year are Aidil Shah (goalkeeper), Azrai Aizad (forward), Shello Silverious (midfield), Nur Asyraf Ishak (defender), Izham Azhar (midfielder), Shafiq Hassan (defender), Nursyahmi Zukifli (midfielder) and Adam Aiman (defender).



So, if Wallace still keeps the eight in his training squad and the JAC is held after March, it will be disastrous.



And if he drops the eight and the tournament is held by March, it will also be disastrous.



It is, however, best for Wallace to keep his squad intact including Shello, who was dropped from the senior squad recently, as well as one player who could not show up for centralised training.



Granson Noel Goden was in Sabah when included in Wallace's squad.



He, however, has not reported due to travel restrictions.



One official said: "Granson is eligible to play in the Junior World Cup (if Malaysia qualify), and even though he did not report for centralised training, he is a valuable player.



And so, Wallace should include more trainees to prepare for any eventualities.



New Straits Times