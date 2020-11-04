Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rashid Jr no more

Published on Wednesday, 04 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments



Hockey legend Abdul Rashid Jr, 73, who worked in New Delhi as an officer of the Pakistan International Airlines, breathed his last today, according to many social media posts emanating from his home town in Pakistan.



Abdul Rashid Jr was a brilliant centre-forward of his times. He was one of the three leading top scorers of 1968 Olympics, where Pakistan wrested the gold from their arch rival India.

He also struck the extra time goal to give his country the Asian Games gold in 1970.

Abdul Rashid made his international debut in 1968 and continued to don green jerseys till 1976.

He turned to coaching-managing teams that included 1994 World Cup which Pakistan won.

He was with the Pakistan team when India hosted the South Asian Federation Games in 1995. He interacted heartily with the editor of the site for long hours, explaining intricacies of hockey and Asia’s journey thereto.

He was born on 29th April 1947 at Pannu in the the undivided India.

www.stick2hockey.com express its deep condolences to  the bereaved family and friends.

Stick2Hockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.