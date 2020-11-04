



Hockey legend Abdul Rashid Jr, 73, who worked in New Delhi as an officer of the Pakistan International Airlines, breathed his last today, according to many social media posts emanating from his home town in Pakistan.





Abdul Rashid Jr was a brilliant centre-forward of his times. He was one of the three leading top scorers of 1968 Olympics, where Pakistan wrested the gold from their arch rival India.



He also struck the extra time goal to give his country the Asian Games gold in 1970.



Abdul Rashid made his international debut in 1968 and continued to don green jerseys till 1976.



He turned to coaching-managing teams that included 1994 World Cup which Pakistan won.



He was with the Pakistan team when India hosted the South Asian Federation Games in 1995. He interacted heartily with the editor of the site for long hours, explaining intricacies of hockey and Asia’s journey thereto.



He was born on 29th April 1947 at Pannu in the the undivided India.



express its deep condolences to the bereaved family and friends.



