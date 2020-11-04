Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey legend Rasheed Junior passes away

Published on Wednesday, 04 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments



Iconic hockey star, former Olympian and captain of national hockey team Abdul Rasheed Junior passed away, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.



Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, Rasheed Junior produced many brilliant field hockey players for Pakistan. With three Olympic medals to his credit, Rasheed Junior’s career was full of numerous achievements as brilliant hockey player.

Rasheed Junior’s Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at his ancestral town in Bannu.

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa, in their separate condolence messages, have expressed grief over the death of hockey legend Abdur Rasheed Junior and prayed for rest of his soul in eternal peace.

They also paid glowing tributes to him for his services to the Hockey Federation and the country.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.