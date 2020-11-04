

Buckingham qualified for Europe for first time this year PIC: Will Palmer/England Hockey



Top European indoor hockey has been wiped out after the pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2021 EuroHockey Indoor Club Championships in February.





Seven traditional indoor EHF events were cancelled indefinitely on Tuesday, with the federation citing no obvious window to reschedule later in the year.



Some clubs will now have to wait to see if they will represent their countries in indoor hockey.



The EHF has already outlined that each national association can decide which team to represent them at the 2022 Championships.



“This can be either their national indoor team of 2020 or their national indoor team of 2021,” the EHF said.



This means that as far as English clubs are concerned, Surbiton men and Buckingham women, who were due to represent England in Febuary after winning their respective national tites, will be at the mercy of England Hockey’s decision.



The EHF had also confirmed that the EuroHockey Indoor Junior Championships will be put on hold until December 2021.

The Hockey Paper