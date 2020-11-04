



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that Greg Drake has joined the U.S. Women’s National Team staff as an assistant coach. Alongside newly appointed USWNT Head Coach Anthony Farry, Drake will instill his coaching philosophy of trying to obtain the highest possible performance from all athletes while maintaining enjoyment of the process.





"We are delighted to have Greg join our staff," said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director. "He has established a productive complementary partnership with Anthony Farry and will be a great asset to the USWNT program."







I am extremely pleased to be joining the U.S. Women’s National Team. I have great respect for the quality of the U.S high performance program. I’m looking forward to helping this team, and each athlete, be the best they can be.

Greg Drake



Drake, a native of Australia, is no stranger to Farry and his coaching style, having worked with him over the last several years. When Farry was the performance director and head coach of the Canada Men’s National Team, Drake served as a performance analyst. Over the last three years, he also worked with Farry as an assistant coach and performance analyst (2017-2020) with the Japan Women’s National Team. He accompanied the team to many tournaments, tours and camps including the 2018 Asian Games, where the team captured their first-ever event title with a win over India.



Through his role as the performance analyst at the Victorian Institute of Sport hockey program and through contacts with Hockey Australia, Drake developed intimate knowledge of the athlete pathway, system and infrastructure that are required for top level field hockey. He has a high level of technical expertise in goalkeeping, specialist knowledge of structures and set plays, and has studied the best performing women’s international teams and athletes over a number of years.



Drake, who holds the highest field hockey coaching accreditation available in Australia, has more than 15 years’ experience coaching teams from the junior to international level. Throughout his coaching career, he has worked with a number of the world’s leading coaches, including Katie Allen, Jay Stacey and Colin Batch, at international level as well as in the Australian National Hockey League and Hockey India League.



Originally from Altona HC in Melbourne, Drake was an active player, competing at regional representative level and being involved in high-performance programs including the Victorian Institute of Sport.



Join USA Field Hockey in welcoming Drake to Team USA!



USFHA media release