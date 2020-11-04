2020 FIH Pro League (Men)



4 Nov 2020 18:00 ( GMT +1) BEL v NED (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels



2020 FIH Pro League (Women)



4 Nov 2020 15:30 (GMT +1) BEL v NED (RR) - Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings



Men's Pool

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 10 7 1 1 1 31 16 15 24 2 Netherlands 8 4 2 1 1 21 18 3 17 3 Australia 8 3 1 3 1 27 20 7 14 4 India 6 2 2 0 2 17 15 2 10 5 Argentina 8 2 1 2 3 22 24 -2 10 6 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 5 15 25 -10 8 7 Spain 8 2 0 1 5 19 27 -8 7 8 Germany 4 1 2 0 1 9 10 -1 7 9 Great Britain 8 1 0 2 5 13 19 -6 5

Women's Pool

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 7 5 1 0 1 23 6 17 20 2 Argentina 8 5 1 0 2 23 12 11 17 3 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 19 14 5 14 4 Great Britain 8 2 2 1 2 10 10 0 11 5 Australia 6 1 1 1 2 6 9 -3 9 6 Belgium 8 1 1 2 4 10 17 -7 7 7 Germany 2 2 0 0 0 5 1 4 6 8 China 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 9 United States 5 0 0 0 5 5 27 -22 0

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020

AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020



FIH Match Centre