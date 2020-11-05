By Avery Trendel





Photo via Dakota Moyer



A hat trick in UNC’s 5-0 victory over Wake Forest this past Friday helped UNC junior Erin Matson claim the ACC Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week honor on Tuesday.





This is the second time this season Matson–an All-American scoring machine–has won the league’s weekly award.



Including the three goals she scored against Wake Forest, Matson led the ACC with nine goals during the shortened regular season. Her six assists also led the conference in that category.



Matson and the Tar Heels will begin play in the ACC Field Hockey Tournament–which is being held in Chapel Hill–on Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup against Boston College.



Chapelboro.com