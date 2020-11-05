Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Erin Matson Claims ACC Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week Award

Published on Thursday, 05 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

By Avery Trendel


Photo via Dakota Moyer

A hat trick in UNC’s 5-0 victory over Wake Forest this past Friday helped UNC junior Erin Matson claim the ACC Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week honor on Tuesday.



This is the second time this season Matson–an All-American scoring machine–has won the league’s weekly award.

Including the three goals she scored against Wake Forest, Matson led the ACC with nine goals during the shortened regular season. Her six assists also led the conference in that category.

Matson and the Tar Heels will begin play in the ACC Field Hockey Tournament–which is being held in Chapel Hill–on Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup against Boston College.

Chapelboro.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.