Members of the Virginia field hockey team celebrate during the Cavaliers’ 1-0 win over Syracuse at the UVa Turf Field. UVa media relations



It’s an exciting week for Virginia sports fans.





On the field, the UVa field hockey team begins postseason play Thursday, hoping to pick up three wins this weekend to win a conference title during an unusual season.



Michele Madison’s team ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak to finish 3-6 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, but much of that was due to challenging matchups. The ACC features arguably the deepest collection of talented teams of any league in the nation, and it’s hard to win consistently.



The Cavaliers played well for most of this season despite a string of losses. They hope they can turn quality play into consistent wins this week.



Virginia opens the ACC Tournament on Thursday against Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The game starts at 2 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.



The Cavaliers went 1-1 against Wake Forest this fall, with both games decided by a goal. Madison expects to see a good Demon Deacons team that stresses defenses with rapid passes.



“I imagine they look a little faster in execution than when we played them,” Madison said. “Everyone’s better after you beat each other up in the ACC.”



This time around, at least, the Cavaliers enter the game healthy.



“With COVID and players in and out of the team, we’re happy to have everybody — knock on wood — for tomorrow,” Madison said Wednesday. “We didn’t have four core players last time we played them.”



Should the Wahoos win, they’ll face No. 1 seed Louisville in the semifinals Friday. The Cavaliers went 0-2 against the Cardinals this fall, but competed well in each loss. An upset wouldn’t be completely out of the question.



Should UVa qualify, the championship match will take place Sunday at noon.



Regardless of the results, Madison is pleased her team received a chance to play and compete this fall during a pandemic.



“I’m really proud of the team and the coaching staff, everyone, for just staying focused in a very uncertain world,” Madison said.



