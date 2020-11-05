

Portions of Content Courtesy of ACC



GREENSBORO, N.C. – The team seedings and tournament bracket have been released for the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship, which is set for November 5, 6 and 8 at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina.





No. 1 seed Louisville (7-1, 5-1 ACC) secured a quarterfinal bye and will see their first action in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. ET semifinal game. The Cardinals will face the winner of Thursday’s 2 p.m. ET quarterfinal match between No. 4 Virginia (3-6, 2-3 ACC) and No. 5 Wake Forest (3-7, 2-4 ACC).



Other Thursday quarterfinal action finds No. 2 seed and three-time defending ACC champion North Carolina (7-1, 4-1 ACC) paired against No. 7 Boston College (0-2, 0-2 ACC) at 4:30 p.m. ET, while No. 3 Syracuse (4-3, 3-2 ACC) faces No. 6 Duke (2-6, 1-4 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET.



Friday’s second semifinal match is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at noon on Sunday, November 8.



With cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic preventing every team from playing its full allotment of regular-season conference games, winning percentages in ACC games were used to determine this year’s ACC Tournament seeding.



The 2020 ACC Field Hockey Championship will not be open to the public, but ACC Network will carry all tournament action live, with Eric Frede handling play-by-play and Leah Secondo returning as color analyst.



For more information on the 2020 ACC Field Hockey Championship, please visit theACC.com.

Thursday, November 5 | ACC Quarterfinals 2:00 PM ET #5 Wake Forest #4 Virginia ACCNX 4:30 PM ET #7 Boston College #2 North Carolina ACCNX 7:00 PM ET #6 Duke #3 Syracuse ACCNX

Friday, November 6 | ACC Semifinals 1:30 PM ET #1 Louisville #5 Wake Forest/#4 Virginia ACCNX 4:00 PM ET #7 Boston College/#2 North Carolina #6 Duke/#3 Syracuse ACCNX 7:00 PM ET #6 Duke #3 Syracuse ACCNX

Sunday, November 8 | ACC Championship 12:00 PM ET ACCNX



No. 5 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Virginia | 2:00 p.m. ET



No. 5 Wake Forest will meet No. 4 Virginia in the first quarterfinal game of the ACC Tournament. These teams opened the fall ACC competition against one another in a two-game series in Charlottesville, Va. Each came away with a win, but it was the Cavaliers who claimed the conference points.



Wake Forest is coming off a split result weekend after playing No. 2 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday and No. 7 Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Sunday. On Friday, the Tar Heels came out aggressive earning three consecutive penalty corner opportunities in the first two minutes of action and scored their first goal through Erin Matson on the third attempt. Just one minute later, another North Carolina penalty penalty corner by Cassie Sumfest put UNC on top 2-0. Wake Forest's Nat Friedman worked the ball past the UNC goalkeeper Amanda Hendry on a deflection following a Demon Deacon penalty corner in the 17th minute, but the goal was waived off, keeping Wake Forest off the scoreboard. North Carolina extended their lead 3-0 in the second quarter with an unassisted goal from Meredith Sholder.



Neither team managed a goal in the third quarter, but the Tar Heels took a 4-0 advantage in the 47th-minute with Matson's second goal of the day. She completed the hat trick with her third goal in the 54th minute to hand North Carolina the final 5-0 lead.



Against the Eagles, Wake Forest finished the ACC regular season with a dominant performance, winning 6-2, where five Demon Deacons contributed to the scoring. Friedman opened the scoring at the 10-minute mark to give the Demon Deacons an early 1-0 lead. Anne van Hoot extended Wake's lead 2-0 with a penalty corner goal, a missile from the top of the circle. Just two minutes later, Laia Vancells made a great pass to Meike Lanckohr who found the back of the net for Wake's third goal of the half.



Boston College answered with a penalty corner goal through Fusine Govaert in the 36th minute to cut Wake's lead to two, but Grace Delmotte netted her first goal of the game in the 41st minute on a pass from Abby Carpenter to put Wake on top 4-1. The momentum continued for the Demon Deacons as Eleanor Winants found her way past Boston College goalkeeper Joanna Kennedy to score her first goal of the season. The Eagles tacked on another goal in the 49th minute when Elizabeth Warner dove to deflect an errant pass into the back of the net (which was featured on SportsCenter Top 10), but Delmotte sealed the Wake Forest victory with her second goal of the day with eight minutes remaining on the clock.



Virginia fell last weekend in their only contest when they played No. 6 Duke on Saturday. A pair of first-half goals off penalty corners provided all of the offense Duke needed in the game. It was the first time this season the Cavaliers failed to score a goal. Duke struck early, when Darcy Bourne scored off a penalty corner just over two minutes into the game. The Cavalier defense kept the deficit to one goal until the Blue Devils scored off another penalty corner through Eva Nunnink with just under four minutes remaining in the first half. Duke had seven corners in the first half, scoring off of two of them.



The third quarter was a battle in the midfielder with the two teams combining for just one shot, an attempt by Amber Ezechiels five minutes into the period. The Cavaliers’ best chance to score came late in the fourth quarter when Rachel Robinson swept a shot that hit the upper crossbar of the net. Anneloes Knol corralled the rebound and fired off a hard shot of her own that was just wide of the mark.



No. 7 Boston College vs. No. 2 North Carolina | 4:30 p.m. ET



No. 7 Boston College will face No. 2 North Carolina in the second ACC Quarterfinal game of the day. The last time these two teams met was in the 2019 NCAA Semifinals where the Tar Heels were victorious 6-3.



Following a four-week hiatus due to a positive COVID-19 test of a Boston College student-athlete, the Eagles played just their second match of the ACC regular season on Sunday. Wake Forest scored three first half goals through Nat Friedmna, Anne van Hoot and Laia Vancells before Boston College answered with a penalty corner goal through Fusine Govaert in the 36th minute to cut the lead. The Demon Deacons scored two more, through Grace Delmotte and Eleanor Winants, before Elizabeth Warner dove to deflect an errant pass into the back of the net (which was featured on SportsCenter Top 10). Wake Forest added one more by Delmotte to seal the Demon Deacon's 6-2 win.



On Friday, North Carolina closed out the regular season beating Wake Forest, 5-0, behind a hat trick from Erin Matson. The Tar Heels jumped in front early, scoring twice in the first four minutes of play. North Carolina drew three penalty corners in a row and scored on the third, with Cassie Sumfest passing off to Matson for the goal in the third minute. UNC drew another just over a minute later and this time Sumfest took the shot, sending her drag flick into the cage between the legs of Wake Forest goalkeeper Tori Glaister. Early in the second quarter, Meredith Sholder picked off a Wake Forest pass in the circle, got around one defender and sent her shot inside the left post to make it 3-0 at halftime.



After halftime, Matson added two more goals. In the 48th minute of play, Katie Dixon carried the ball from the top of the arc to the left side of the circle and rolled a ball toward Matson, who backhanded it past new Wake Forest goalkeeper Ally Butler to make it 4-0. Matson's third goal came in the 55th minute when she carried the ball into the circle then got tangled up with a Wake Forest defender in a collision that sent both players to the ground. Matson got up, gathered the ball, and sent a hard shot into the cage to make it 5-0.



No. 6 Duke vs. No. 3 Syracuse | 7:00 p.m. ET



No. 6 Duke and No. 3 Syracuse will round out ACC Quarterfinal play with the final game of the day. These teams last played October 10 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, in a rescheduled match from the beginning of the season, where the Orange came out on top 4-3 in a closely contested match.



Duke is coming off their first ACC win after shutting out Virginia on Saturday. The Blue Devils used two goals in the first half to earn their first conference victory of the season while its stellar defense shut out the Cavaliers. Darcy Bourne gave the Blue Devils an early lead in the third minute, scoring off Duke's first penalty corner of the contest. Lily Posternak inserted the ball to Lexi Davidson who set up Bourne's second tally of the season for the game-winning goal. Duke was aggressive in the first period, taking six shots while drawing four penalty corners in the frame.



Scoring in back-to-back contests, Eva Nunnink found the back of the cage off a corner in the 27th minute of action. Hannah Miller assisted on the insert while Davidson garnered her second dime of the contest with the stick stop as Nunnink slipped the ball past the Virginia goalkeeper.



Alayna Burns nearly gave Duke a 3-0 advantage in the second half, but her goal was waved off after a video review. Duke saw a few opportunities in the fourth period but finished the game with a 2-0 feat. Statistically, the two teams were even in the match as both recorded 11 shots and earned seven penalty corners.



Syracuse met Louisville on Friday, and behind a defensive save, secured a 2-1 win over the previously-unbeaten Cardinals. Both teams controlled the ball well, playing even through the scoreless first half of play. Syracuse recorded two shots to Louisville's one, with neither team getting a penalty corner opportunity.



The Orange momentum picked up in the 35th minute when Charlotte de Vries scored unassisted off a rebounded save during Syracuse's third-straight penalty corner.



Syracuse was awarded a penalty stroke in the fourth period, and Laura Graziosi put it past the Louisville goalkeeper Hollyn Barr in the 50th minute for a 2-0 Orange lead. Louisville started to pick up the pace trailing by two.



The Cardinals had the advantage in the final period with two penalty corner opportunities, but the Syracuse defense kept them from capitalizing. Aimee Plumb was the only Louisville player to find the back of the goal with just under three minutes to play. The Cardinals momentum continued to build but Eefke van den Nieuwenhof's defensive save on Mercedes Pastor's shot with a minute to go in regulation halted the Louisville offense.



USFHA media release