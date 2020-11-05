By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman



THE outspoken Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman has been sin-binned by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) for 18 months.





Megat, who is the Kuala Lumpur HA president, was yesterday banned for one and a half years from all hockey-related activities.



In a statement, the MHC said: "The MHC Executive Board, at its meeting via Zoom, unanimously agreed to uphold the findings of the MHC Disciplinary Committee that Megat Shariman had breached Clause 6 of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) tournament Code of Conduct.



"All participating team managers, including Megat Shahriman, the team manager of HockAdemy, a participating team, had signed the MHL tournament Code of Conduct.



"Pursuant to Article 45, Megat Shahriman may appeal to the Appeals Committee within 14 days of receiving the letter from MHC.



"Meanwhile, the MHC Executive Board also accepted the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee to clear the Kuala Lumpur HA of the charge."



Clause 6 forbids any team manager making adverse comments against the tournament in the press.



Megat was hauled up by the DB because he wrote to MHL's sponsors, TNB, QNet and Bank Islam apart from querying the status of sponsorship money in the media prior to writing to MHC for clarification.



The MHC EB were unanimous in their decision to punish Megat.



Megat was also alleged to have breached Covid-19 SOP by entering the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sept 19 to watch a Razak Cup match between KL and Negri Sembilan.



But the MHC did not receive any official report on the second matter, and so it was not deliberated by the DB or EB.



Megat became KLHA president in June last year when he beat incumbent Datuk Abu Huraira Yazid 21-11. KLHA elections are due again in June next year.



New Straits Times