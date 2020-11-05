Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockeyroos spots up for grabs at national Super Camp

Published on Thursday, 05 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments



The cream of Australia’s women’s hockey talent will vie for a spot in next year’s 27-player Hockeyroos squad at a Super Camp in Perth from 6-16 November.



40 athletes will take part in the camp that will comprise four intra-squad matches that will be treated as proper international fixtures.

These fully competitive matches, coupled with the other elements of the camp, will largely determine selection for next year’s Hockeyroos squad that will then compete for a spot in Australia’s team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The selection camp is being held due to this year’s FIH Pro League and Sultana Bran Hockey One League competitions being postponed because of COVID.

“Considering the circumstances due to COVID, we need an opportunity to refresh and reselect the group another year down the track,” said Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin.

“This camp provides an opportunity to refine and get more specific about what we need for our group going forward, not only for Tokyo but the period leading up to the Paris Olympics in 2024.”

“We are expecting the athletes to perform at a high level at the camp and the girls have known all year that this is going to be the time to put their name forward.”

Players’ performances during their local competitions were monitored throughout the year, but Gaudoin says there are a multiple factors of the camp that will impact squad selection.

“We are looking for players who perform, make good decisions under pressure and who are buying into the team values and behaviours. All of this will be taken into account,” said Gaudoin.

The pressure cooker environment of a selection camp gives the contingent of athletes attending who are not currently in the Hockeyroos squad the chance to show they deserve a permanent spot.

“Many of those girls have had limited opportunities this year because of the COVID restrictions but that has also meant that they have been able to bunker down and improve on their game,” said Gaudoin.

“We expect the players coming in from outside the current squad to be right in contention. Everyone has had time to prepare for this so it will depend on who has grown and who has plateaued.”

Hockey Australia 2020 Super Camp
6-16 November 2020
Perth Hockey Stadium, Curtin University WA

Women’s Squad

Name

Date of Birth

Hometown, State

Hockeyroos Caps (Goals)

Laura Barden

9/06/1994

Kew, VIC

44 (5)

Jocelyn Bartram (gk)

4/05/1993

Albury, NSW

51 (0)

Krissy Bates*

9/01/1996

Port Melbourne, VIC

45 (2)

Edwina Bone

24/04/1988

Orange, NSW

202 (5)

Emily Chalker

28/07/1992

Crookwell, NSW

240 (82)

Jane Claxton

26/10/1992

Adelaide, SA

182 (18)

Kalindi Commerford

18/11/1993

Ulladulla, ACT

50 (8)

Ashlea Fey*

14/05/1992

Sunshine Coast, QLD

40 (3)

Madison Fitzpatrick

14/12/1996

Cabarita Beach, NSW

75 (16)

Savannah Fitzpatrick*

4/02/1995

Cabarita Beach, NSW

60 (13)

Morgan Gallagher*

4/10/1997

Brisbane, QLD

-

Rebecca Greiner*

13/06/1999

Bundaberg, QLD

17 (1)

Nicola Hammond*

23/07/1996

Melbourne, VIC

-

Greta Hayes

17/10/1996

Sydney, NSW

9 (0)

Carly James*

8/04/1998

Point Cook, VIC

-

Kate Jenner

5/05/1990

Mudgee, NSW

127 (1)

Stephanie Kershaw

19/04/1995

Townsville, QLD

64 (7)

Amy Lawton

19/01/2002

Emerald, VIC

14 (3)

Rachael Lynch (gk)

2/07/1986

Warrandyte, VIC

223 (0)

Rosie Malone

8/01/1998

Burleigh, QLD

51 (11)

Karri McMahon

27/02/1992

Berri, SA

153 (10)

Georgina Morgan

15/05/1993

Armidale, NSW

93 (18)

Kaitlin Nobbs

24/09/1997

Newington, NSW

82 (4)

Candyce Peacock*

7/06/1996

Bunbury, WA

-

Meg Pearce*

1/07/1994

Camp Hill, QLD

-

Brooke Peris

16/01/1993

Darwin, NT

171 (26)

Courtney Schonell

17/09/2000

NSW

-

Hattie Shand*

11/01/2000

North Adelaide, SA

-

Karri Somerville

7/04/1999

Kensington, WA

2 (0)

Michaela Spano*

8/04/1997

Adelaide, SA

5 (0)

Penny Squibb*

9/02/1993

Tambellup, WA

10 (1)

Grace Stewart

24/04/1997

Gerringong, NSW

86 (25)

Renee Taylor

28/09/1996

Everton Park, QLD

82 (8)

Sophie Taylor

12/09/1995

Melbourne, VIC

34 (1)

Shanea Tonkin*

28/04/1997

Perth, WA

-

Ashlee Wells (gk)

1/08/1989

Morwell, VIC

121 (0)

Britt Wilkinson*

19/03/1996

Gordon Park, QLD

-

Mariah Williams

31/05/1995

Parkes, NSW

83 (15)

Georgia Wilson

20/05/1996

Mahogany Creek, WA

38 (0)

Abby Wilson*

27/06/1998

Lithgow, NSW

  

*not a current member of the Hockeyroos squad

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.