Hockeyroos spots up for grabs at national Super Camp
The cream of Australia’s women’s hockey talent will vie for a spot in next year’s 27-player Hockeyroos squad at a Super Camp in Perth from 6-16 November.
40 athletes will take part in the camp that will comprise four intra-squad matches that will be treated as proper international fixtures.
These fully competitive matches, coupled with the other elements of the camp, will largely determine selection for next year’s Hockeyroos squad that will then compete for a spot in Australia’s team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.
The selection camp is being held due to this year’s FIH Pro League and Sultana Bran Hockey One League competitions being postponed because of COVID.
“Considering the circumstances due to COVID, we need an opportunity to refresh and reselect the group another year down the track,” said Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin.
“This camp provides an opportunity to refine and get more specific about what we need for our group going forward, not only for Tokyo but the period leading up to the Paris Olympics in 2024.”
“We are expecting the athletes to perform at a high level at the camp and the girls have known all year that this is going to be the time to put their name forward.”
Players’ performances during their local competitions were monitored throughout the year, but Gaudoin says there are a multiple factors of the camp that will impact squad selection.
“We are looking for players who perform, make good decisions under pressure and who are buying into the team values and behaviours. All of this will be taken into account,” said Gaudoin.
The pressure cooker environment of a selection camp gives the contingent of athletes attending who are not currently in the Hockeyroos squad the chance to show they deserve a permanent spot.
“Many of those girls have had limited opportunities this year because of the COVID restrictions but that has also meant that they have been able to bunker down and improve on their game,” said Gaudoin.
“We expect the players coming in from outside the current squad to be right in contention. Everyone has had time to prepare for this so it will depend on who has grown and who has plateaued.”
Hockey Australia 2020 Super Camp
6-16 November 2020
Perth Hockey Stadium, Curtin University WA
Women’s Squad
|
Name
|
Date of Birth
|
Hometown, State
|
Hockeyroos Caps (Goals)
|
Laura Barden
|
9/06/1994
|
Kew, VIC
|
44 (5)
|
Jocelyn Bartram (gk)
|
4/05/1993
|
Albury, NSW
|
51 (0)
|
Krissy Bates*
|
9/01/1996
|
Port Melbourne, VIC
|
45 (2)
|
Edwina Bone
|
24/04/1988
|
Orange, NSW
|
202 (5)
|
Emily Chalker
|
28/07/1992
|
Crookwell, NSW
|
240 (82)
|
Jane Claxton
|
26/10/1992
|
Adelaide, SA
|
182 (18)
|
Kalindi Commerford
|
18/11/1993
|
Ulladulla, ACT
|
50 (8)
|
Ashlea Fey*
|
14/05/1992
|
Sunshine Coast, QLD
|
40 (3)
|
Madison Fitzpatrick
|
14/12/1996
|
Cabarita Beach, NSW
|
75 (16)
|
Savannah Fitzpatrick*
|
4/02/1995
|
Cabarita Beach, NSW
|
60 (13)
|
Morgan Gallagher*
|
4/10/1997
|
Brisbane, QLD
|
-
|
Rebecca Greiner*
|
13/06/1999
|
Bundaberg, QLD
|
17 (1)
|
Nicola Hammond*
|
23/07/1996
|
Melbourne, VIC
|
-
|
Greta Hayes
|
17/10/1996
|
Sydney, NSW
|
9 (0)
|
Carly James*
|
8/04/1998
|
Point Cook, VIC
|
-
|
Kate Jenner
|
5/05/1990
|
Mudgee, NSW
|
127 (1)
|
Stephanie Kershaw
|
19/04/1995
|
Townsville, QLD
|
64 (7)
|
Amy Lawton
|
19/01/2002
|
Emerald, VIC
|
14 (3)
|
Rachael Lynch (gk)
|
2/07/1986
|
Warrandyte, VIC
|
223 (0)
|
Rosie Malone
|
8/01/1998
|
Burleigh, QLD
|
51 (11)
|
Karri McMahon
|
27/02/1992
|
Berri, SA
|
153 (10)
|
Georgina Morgan
|
15/05/1993
|
Armidale, NSW
|
93 (18)
|
Kaitlin Nobbs
|
24/09/1997
|
Newington, NSW
|
82 (4)
|
Candyce Peacock*
|
7/06/1996
|
Bunbury, WA
|
-
|
Meg Pearce*
|
1/07/1994
|
Camp Hill, QLD
|
-
|
Brooke Peris
|
16/01/1993
|
Darwin, NT
|
171 (26)
|
Courtney Schonell
|
17/09/2000
|
NSW
|
-
|
Hattie Shand*
|
11/01/2000
|
North Adelaide, SA
|
-
|
Karri Somerville
|
7/04/1999
|
Kensington, WA
|
2 (0)
|
Michaela Spano*
|
8/04/1997
|
Adelaide, SA
|
5 (0)
|
Penny Squibb*
|
9/02/1993
|
Tambellup, WA
|
10 (1)
|
Grace Stewart
|
24/04/1997
|
Gerringong, NSW
|
86 (25)
|
Renee Taylor
|
28/09/1996
|
Everton Park, QLD
|
82 (8)
|
Sophie Taylor
|
12/09/1995
|
Melbourne, VIC
|
34 (1)
|
Shanea Tonkin*
|
28/04/1997
|
Perth, WA
|
-
|
Ashlee Wells (gk)
|
1/08/1989
|
Morwell, VIC
|
121 (0)
|
Britt Wilkinson*
|
19/03/1996
|
Gordon Park, QLD
|
-
|
Mariah Williams
|
31/05/1995
|
Parkes, NSW
|
83 (15)
|
Georgia Wilson
|
20/05/1996
|
Mahogany Creek, WA
|
38 (0)
|
Abby Wilson*
|
27/06/1998
|
Lithgow, NSW
*not a current member of the Hockeyroos squad
Hockey Australia media release