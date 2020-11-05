



The cream of Australia’s women’s hockey talent will vie for a spot in next year’s 27-player Hockeyroos squad at a Super Camp in Perth from 6-16 November.





40 athletes will take part in the camp that will comprise four intra-squad matches that will be treated as proper international fixtures.



These fully competitive matches, coupled with the other elements of the camp, will largely determine selection for next year’s Hockeyroos squad that will then compete for a spot in Australia’s team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.



The selection camp is being held due to this year’s FIH Pro League and Sultana Bran Hockey One League competitions being postponed because of COVID.



“Considering the circumstances due to COVID, we need an opportunity to refresh and reselect the group another year down the track,” said Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin.



“This camp provides an opportunity to refine and get more specific about what we need for our group going forward, not only for Tokyo but the period leading up to the Paris Olympics in 2024.”



“We are expecting the athletes to perform at a high level at the camp and the girls have known all year that this is going to be the time to put their name forward.”



Players’ performances during their local competitions were monitored throughout the year, but Gaudoin says there are a multiple factors of the camp that will impact squad selection.



“We are looking for players who perform, make good decisions under pressure and who are buying into the team values and behaviours. All of this will be taken into account,” said Gaudoin.



The pressure cooker environment of a selection camp gives the contingent of athletes attending who are not currently in the Hockeyroos squad the chance to show they deserve a permanent spot.



“Many of those girls have had limited opportunities this year because of the COVID restrictions but that has also meant that they have been able to bunker down and improve on their game,” said Gaudoin.



“We expect the players coming in from outside the current squad to be right in contention. Everyone has had time to prepare for this so it will depend on who has grown and who has plateaued.”



Hockey Australia 2020 Super Camp

6-16 November 2020

Perth Hockey Stadium, Curtin University WA



Women’s Squad

Name Date of Birth Hometown, State Hockeyroos Caps (Goals) Laura Barden 9/06/1994 Kew, VIC 44 (5) Jocelyn Bartram (gk) 4/05/1993 Albury, NSW 51 (0) Krissy Bates* 9/01/1996 Port Melbourne, VIC 45 (2) Edwina Bone 24/04/1988 Orange, NSW 202 (5) Emily Chalker 28/07/1992 Crookwell, NSW 240 (82) Jane Claxton 26/10/1992 Adelaide, SA 182 (18) Kalindi Commerford 18/11/1993 Ulladulla, ACT 50 (8) Ashlea Fey* 14/05/1992 Sunshine Coast, QLD 40 (3) Madison Fitzpatrick 14/12/1996 Cabarita Beach, NSW 75 (16) Savannah Fitzpatrick* 4/02/1995 Cabarita Beach, NSW 60 (13) Morgan Gallagher* 4/10/1997 Brisbane, QLD - Rebecca Greiner* 13/06/1999 Bundaberg, QLD 17 (1) Nicola Hammond* 23/07/1996 Melbourne, VIC - Greta Hayes 17/10/1996 Sydney, NSW 9 (0) Carly James* 8/04/1998 Point Cook, VIC - Kate Jenner 5/05/1990 Mudgee, NSW 127 (1) Stephanie Kershaw 19/04/1995 Townsville, QLD 64 (7) Amy Lawton 19/01/2002 Emerald, VIC 14 (3) Rachael Lynch (gk) 2/07/1986 Warrandyte, VIC 223 (0) Rosie Malone 8/01/1998 Burleigh, QLD 51 (11) Karri McMahon 27/02/1992 Berri, SA 153 (10) Georgina Morgan 15/05/1993 Armidale, NSW 93 (18) Kaitlin Nobbs 24/09/1997 Newington, NSW 82 (4) Candyce Peacock* 7/06/1996 Bunbury, WA - Meg Pearce* 1/07/1994 Camp Hill, QLD - Brooke Peris 16/01/1993 Darwin, NT 171 (26) Courtney Schonell 17/09/2000 NSW - Hattie Shand* 11/01/2000 North Adelaide, SA - Karri Somerville 7/04/1999 Kensington, WA 2 (0) Michaela Spano* 8/04/1997 Adelaide, SA 5 (0) Penny Squibb* 9/02/1993 Tambellup, WA 10 (1) Grace Stewart 24/04/1997 Gerringong, NSW 86 (25) Renee Taylor 28/09/1996 Everton Park, QLD 82 (8) Sophie Taylor 12/09/1995 Melbourne, VIC 34 (1) Shanea Tonkin* 28/04/1997 Perth, WA - Ashlee Wells (gk) 1/08/1989 Morwell, VIC 121 (0) Britt Wilkinson* 19/03/1996 Gordon Park, QLD - Mariah Williams 31/05/1995 Parkes, NSW 83 (15) Georgia Wilson 20/05/1996 Mahogany Creek, WA 38 (0) Abby Wilson* 27/06/1998 Lithgow, NSW

*not a current member of the Hockeyroos squad



Hockey Australia media release