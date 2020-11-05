Super Camp to determine Kookaburras squad for Olympic year
Australia’s best men’s hockey players will put it all on the line as they vie for selection in the 2021 Kookaburras squad during a Super Camp in Perth from 6-16 November.
The unique camp is being held due to the limited hockey that has been played this year because of COVID, preventing coaches being able to monitor player performance and form.
A key component of the Super Camp will be four intra-squad matches that will replicate the intensity, pressure and competitiveness of an international.
“The camp has come about because of COVID and the lack of training and matches we have had, so this is a great opportunity to have the best players in Australia playing against each other in a high level series of matches,” said Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch.
“It allows us to see who has grown during the year, who has developed and who may have stagnated which is why we are using this to select the national squad for next year.”
Considering the ongoing uncertainty of next year’s international hockey schedule caused by the global pandemic, it could mean even more incentive for players to impress at the camp.
From the 27 athletes selected in next year’s Kookaburras squad will come the team of 16 that will represent Australia in men’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics next July.
“The interesting side of it is that we don’t know how many international matches we will have between now and Tokyo,” said Batch.
“That is why we are treating these four internal matches as internationals. If you show up now, it is not just about getting into the national squad, but it could go some way to securing your position in the team of 16 for the Olympics.”
While a host of athletes in the National Development Squad (the tier below the Kookaburras) were unavailable for the camp, the following athletes outside the current Kookaburras program will attend: Hayden Beltz (TAS), Lachlan Busiko (SA), James Day (ACT), Liam Flynn (WA), Dylan Martin (NSW), Jayshaan Randhawa (VIC), Jake Sherren (VIC), Nathanael Stewart (NSW), Ben Staines (ACT) and Damon Steffens (VIC).
Daniel Beale is the only current Kookaburra ruled out of the camp as he continues his rehabilitation from hip surgery.
“We’ve got some senior guys and a lot of history to fall back on to ascertain whether they’re the right ones to be selected and it would be a tough call to leave some of them out, but if someone turns up and plays out of their skin they could get selected,” said Batch.
“If someone competes and plays well in our Daily Training Environment then that’s a good assessment of whether they can play well at international hockey level.”
The 2021 Kookaburras squad is scheduled to be announced on 1 December.
Hockey Australia Super Camp 2020
6-16 November 2020
Perth Hockey Stadium, Curtin University WA
Men's Squad
|
Name
|
Date of Birth
|
Hometown, State
|
Kookaburras Caps (Goals)
|
Jacob Anderson
|
22/03/1997
|
Mackay, QLD
|
23 (9)
|
Hayden Beltz*
|
8/09/1997
|
Hobart, TAS
|
-
|
Josh Beltz
|
24/04/1995
|
Hobart, TAS
|
41 (3)
|
Tim Brand
|
29/11/1998
|
Chatswood, NSW
|
40 (16)
|
Lachlan Busiko*
|
13/01/1998
|
Naracoorte, SA
|
-
|
Andrew Charter (gk)
|
30/03/1987
|
Canberra, ACT
|
181 (0)
|
Tom Craig
|
3/09/1995
|
Lane Cove, NSW
|
101 (29)
|
Matthew Dawson
|
27/04/1994
|
Killarney Vale, NSW
|
140 (12)
|
James Day*
|
26/06/1994
|
Canberra, ACT
|
-
|
Johan Durst (gk)
|
18/03/1991
|
Melbourne, VIC
|
3 (0)
|
Nathan Ephraums
|
9/06/1999
|
Keysborough, VIC
|
4 (0)
|
Liam Flynn*
|
30/04/1997
|
Perth, WA
|
-
|
Blake Govers
|
6/07/1996
|
Wollongong, NSW
|
98 (85)
|
Jake Harvie
|
5/03/1998
|
Dardanup, WA
|
70 (3)
|
Jeremy Hayward
|
3/03/1993
|
Darwin, NT
|
156 (65)
|
Tim Howard
|
23/06/1996
|
Wakerley, QLD
|
61 (1)
|
Tyler Lovell (gk)
|
23/05/1987
|
Perth, WA
|
145 (0)
|
Kurt Lovett
|
15/01/1997
|
Parkes, NSW
|
3 (0)
|
Dylan Martin*
|
12/01/1998
|
Wagga Wagga, NSW
|
-
|
Trent Mitton
|
26/11/1990
|
Perth, WA
|
173 (79)
|
Eddie Ockenden
|
3/04/1987
|
Hobart, TAS
|
366 (71)
|
Flynn Ogilvie
|
17/09/1993
|
Wollongong, NSW
|
109 (21)
|
Jayshaan Randhawa*
|
28/10/1993
|
Surrey Hills, VIC
|
-
|
Lachlan Sharp
|
2/07/1997
|
Lithgow, NSW
|
49 (11)
|
Jake Sherren*
|
10/12/1993
|
Glen Iris, VIC
|
-
|
Josh Simmonds
|
4/10/1995
|
Melbourne, VIC
|
19 (1)
|
Ben Staines*
|
13/07/1997
|
Goulburn, NSW
|
-
|
Damon Steffens*
|
4/03/1997
|
Wheelers Hill, VIC
|
-
|
Nathanael Stewart*
|
23/04/1996
|
Narellan, NSW
|
-
|
Matthew Swann
|
16/05/1989
|
Mackay, QLD
|
204 (7)
|
Jack Welch
|
26/10/1997
|
Hobart, TAS
|
9 (3)
|
Corey Weyer
|
28/03/1996
|
Biggera Waters, QLD
|
43 (3)
|
Jake Whetton
|
16/06/1991
|
Brisbane, QLD
|
203 (64)
|
Tom Wickham
|
26/05/1990
|
Morgan, SA
|
54 (24)
|
Dylan Wotherspoon
|
9/04/1993
|
Murwillumbah, NSW
|
93 (32)
|
Aran Zalewski
|
21/03/1991
|
Margaret River, WA
|
191 (25)
*not a current member of the Kookaburras squad
