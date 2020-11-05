



Australia’s best men’s hockey players will put it all on the line as they vie for selection in the 2021 Kookaburras squad during a Super Camp in Perth from 6-16 November.





The unique camp is being held due to the limited hockey that has been played this year because of COVID, preventing coaches being able to monitor player performance and form.



A key component of the Super Camp will be four intra-squad matches that will replicate the intensity, pressure and competitiveness of an international.



“The camp has come about because of COVID and the lack of training and matches we have had, so this is a great opportunity to have the best players in Australia playing against each other in a high level series of matches,” said Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch.



“It allows us to see who has grown during the year, who has developed and who may have stagnated which is why we are using this to select the national squad for next year.”



Considering the ongoing uncertainty of next year’s international hockey schedule caused by the global pandemic, it could mean even more incentive for players to impress at the camp.



From the 27 athletes selected in next year’s Kookaburras squad will come the team of 16 that will represent Australia in men’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics next July.



“The interesting side of it is that we don’t know how many international matches we will have between now and Tokyo,” said Batch.



“That is why we are treating these four internal matches as internationals. If you show up now, it is not just about getting into the national squad, but it could go some way to securing your position in the team of 16 for the Olympics.”



While a host of athletes in the National Development Squad (the tier below the Kookaburras) were unavailable for the camp, the following athletes outside the current Kookaburras program will attend: Hayden Beltz (TAS), Lachlan Busiko (SA), James Day (ACT), Liam Flynn (WA), Dylan Martin (NSW), Jayshaan Randhawa (VIC), Jake Sherren (VIC), Nathanael Stewart (NSW), Ben Staines (ACT) and Damon Steffens (VIC).



Daniel Beale is the only current Kookaburra ruled out of the camp as he continues his rehabilitation from hip surgery.



“We’ve got some senior guys and a lot of history to fall back on to ascertain whether they’re the right ones to be selected and it would be a tough call to leave some of them out, but if someone turns up and plays out of their skin they could get selected,” said Batch.



“If someone competes and plays well in our Daily Training Environment then that’s a good assessment of whether they can play well at international hockey level.”



The 2021 Kookaburras squad is scheduled to be announced on 1 December.



Hockey Australia Super Camp 2020

6-16 November 2020

Perth Hockey Stadium, Curtin University WA



Men's Squad

Name Date of Birth Hometown, State Kookaburras Caps (Goals) Jacob Anderson 22/03/1997 Mackay, QLD 23 (9) Hayden Beltz* 8/09/1997 Hobart, TAS - Josh Beltz 24/04/1995 Hobart, TAS 41 (3) Tim Brand 29/11/1998 Chatswood, NSW 40 (16) Lachlan Busiko* 13/01/1998 Naracoorte, SA - Andrew Charter (gk) 30/03/1987 Canberra, ACT 181 (0) Tom Craig 3/09/1995 Lane Cove, NSW 101 (29) Matthew Dawson 27/04/1994 Killarney Vale, NSW 140 (12) James Day* 26/06/1994 Canberra, ACT - Johan Durst (gk) 18/03/1991 Melbourne, VIC 3 (0) Nathan Ephraums 9/06/1999 Keysborough, VIC 4 (0) Liam Flynn* 30/04/1997 Perth, WA - Blake Govers 6/07/1996 Wollongong, NSW 98 (85) Jake Harvie 5/03/1998 Dardanup, WA 70 (3) Jeremy Hayward 3/03/1993 Darwin, NT 156 (65) Tim Howard 23/06/1996 Wakerley, QLD 61 (1) Tyler Lovell (gk) 23/05/1987 Perth, WA 145 (0) Kurt Lovett 15/01/1997 Parkes, NSW 3 (0) Dylan Martin* 12/01/1998 Wagga Wagga, NSW - Trent Mitton 26/11/1990 Perth, WA 173 (79) Eddie Ockenden 3/04/1987 Hobart, TAS 366 (71) Flynn Ogilvie 17/09/1993 Wollongong, NSW 109 (21) Jayshaan Randhawa* 28/10/1993 Surrey Hills, VIC - Lachlan Sharp 2/07/1997 Lithgow, NSW 49 (11) Jake Sherren* 10/12/1993 Glen Iris, VIC - Josh Simmonds 4/10/1995 Melbourne, VIC 19 (1) Ben Staines* 13/07/1997 Goulburn, NSW - Damon Steffens* 4/03/1997 Wheelers Hill, VIC - Nathanael Stewart* 23/04/1996 Narellan, NSW - Matthew Swann 16/05/1989 Mackay, QLD 204 (7) Jack Welch 26/10/1997 Hobart, TAS 9 (3) Corey Weyer 28/03/1996 Biggera Waters, QLD 43 (3) Jake Whetton 16/06/1991 Brisbane, QLD 203 (64) Tom Wickham 26/05/1990 Morgan, SA 54 (24) Dylan Wotherspoon 9/04/1993 Murwillumbah, NSW 93 (32) Aran Zalewski 21/03/1991 Margaret River, WA 191 (25)

*not a current member of the Kookaburras squad



Hockey Australia media release