Super Camp to determine Kookaburras squad for Olympic year

Published on Thursday, 05 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 32
Australia’s best men’s hockey players will put it all on the line as they vie for selection in the 2021 Kookaburras squad during a Super Camp in Perth from 6-16 November.



The unique camp is being held due to the limited hockey that has been played this year because of COVID, preventing coaches being able to monitor player performance and form.

A key component of the Super Camp will be four intra-squad matches that will replicate the intensity, pressure and competitiveness of an international.

“The camp has come about because of COVID and the lack of training and matches we have had, so this is a great opportunity to have the best players in Australia playing against each other in a high level series of matches,” said Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch.

“It allows us to see who has grown during the year, who has developed and who may have stagnated which is why we are using this to select the national squad for next year.”

Considering the ongoing uncertainty of next year’s international hockey schedule caused by the global pandemic, it could mean even more incentive for players to impress at the camp.

From the 27 athletes selected in next year’s Kookaburras squad will come the team of 16 that will represent Australia in men’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics next July.

“The interesting side of it is that we don’t know how many international matches we will have between now and Tokyo,” said Batch.

“That is why we are treating these four internal matches as internationals. If you show up now, it is not just about getting into the national squad, but it could go some way to securing your position in the team of 16 for the Olympics.”

While a host of athletes in the National Development Squad (the tier below the Kookaburras) were unavailable for the camp, the following athletes outside the current Kookaburras program will attend: Hayden Beltz (TAS), Lachlan Busiko (SA), James Day (ACT), Liam Flynn (WA), Dylan Martin (NSW), Jayshaan Randhawa (VIC), Jake Sherren (VIC), Nathanael Stewart (NSW), Ben Staines (ACT) and Damon Steffens (VIC).

Daniel Beale is the only current Kookaburra ruled out of the camp as he continues his rehabilitation from hip surgery.

“We’ve got some senior guys and a lot of history to fall back on to ascertain whether they’re the right ones to be selected and it would be a tough call to leave some of them out, but if someone turns up and plays out of their skin they could get selected,” said Batch.

“If someone competes and plays well in our Daily Training Environment then that’s a good assessment of whether they can play well at international hockey level.”

The 2021 Kookaburras squad is scheduled to be announced on 1 December.

Hockey Australia Super Camp 2020
6-16 November 2020
Perth Hockey Stadium, Curtin University WA

Men's Squad

Name

Date of Birth

Hometown, State

Kookaburras Caps (Goals)

Jacob Anderson

22/03/1997

Mackay, QLD

23 (9)

Hayden Beltz*

8/09/1997

Hobart, TAS

-

Josh Beltz

24/04/1995

Hobart, TAS

41 (3)

Tim Brand

29/11/1998

Chatswood, NSW

40 (16)

Lachlan Busiko*

13/01/1998

Naracoorte, SA

-

Andrew Charter (gk)

30/03/1987

Canberra, ACT

181 (0)

Tom Craig

3/09/1995

Lane Cove, NSW

101 (29)

Matthew Dawson

27/04/1994

Killarney Vale, NSW

140 (12)

James Day*

26/06/1994

Canberra, ACT

-

Johan Durst (gk)

18/03/1991

Melbourne, VIC

3 (0)

Nathan Ephraums

9/06/1999

Keysborough, VIC

4 (0)

Liam Flynn*

30/04/1997

Perth, WA

-

Blake Govers

6/07/1996

Wollongong, NSW

98 (85)

Jake Harvie

5/03/1998

Dardanup, WA

70 (3)

Jeremy Hayward

3/03/1993

Darwin, NT

156 (65)

Tim Howard

23/06/1996

Wakerley, QLD

61 (1)

Tyler Lovell (gk)

23/05/1987

Perth, WA

145 (0)

Kurt Lovett

15/01/1997

Parkes, NSW

3 (0)

Dylan Martin*

12/01/1998

Wagga Wagga, NSW

-

Trent Mitton

26/11/1990

Perth, WA

173 (79)

Eddie Ockenden

3/04/1987

Hobart, TAS

366 (71)

Flynn Ogilvie

17/09/1993

Wollongong, NSW

109 (21)

Jayshaan Randhawa*

28/10/1993

Surrey Hills, VIC

-

Lachlan Sharp

2/07/1997

Lithgow, NSW

49 (11)

Jake Sherren*

10/12/1993

Glen Iris, VIC

-

Josh Simmonds

4/10/1995

Melbourne, VIC

19 (1)

Ben Staines*

13/07/1997

Goulburn, NSW

-

Damon Steffens*

4/03/1997

Wheelers Hill, VIC

-

Nathanael Stewart*

23/04/1996

Narellan, NSW

-

Matthew Swann

16/05/1989

Mackay, QLD

204 (7)

Jack Welch

26/10/1997

Hobart, TAS

9 (3)

Corey Weyer

28/03/1996

Biggera Waters, QLD

43 (3)

Jake Whetton

16/06/1991

Brisbane, QLD

203 (64)

Tom Wickham

26/05/1990

Morgan, SA

54 (24)

Dylan Wotherspoon

9/04/1993

Murwillumbah, NSW

93 (32)

Aran Zalewski

21/03/1991

Margaret River, WA

191 (25)

*not a current member of the Kookaburras squad

Hockey Australia media release

