



Hockey will be one of an array of different sports to kickstart the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.





The release of the schedule recently came as organisers confirmed that for the first time more medals will be awarded to women than men at a major multi-sport event.



Of course, all things being team equal in hockey already there won’t be any more medals than normal in Birmingham.



The first day of competition on July 29, 2022 is set to feature an impressive 14 different sports. The schedule has revealed there will also be two full weekends of competition.



Squash and hockey will take place at the University of Birmingham, which was unveiled last month as a major partner for the Games.



The Games will be the largest sports event to be held in the UK since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



The Commonwealths will feature 19 sports, with eight para sports integrated into the programme.

The Hockey Paper