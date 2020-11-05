By Ali Iveson





Lidewij Welten opened the scoring in the women's match ©Getty Images



The table-toppers were victorious as Belgium and The Netherlands met in both the men's and women's Hockey Pro League in Brussels.





The Dutch women were 4-0 victors, while Belgium's men edged a shootout following a topsy-turvy 4-4 draw.



In the women's contest, Lidewij Welten opened the scoring before Frederique Matla, Lauren Stam and Margot van Geffen added further goals.



All the goals came in the space of 10 minutes, across the second and third quarters, and demonstrated how ruthless the Dutch can be when on song.



Victory moves The Netherlands - the reigning world, European and Pro League champions - onto 23 points from eight games.



They are six points clear of second-placed Argentina, who have also played eight matches.





Simon Gougnard, left, was one of Belgium's four scorers in the shootout ©Getty Images



In an entertaining men's encounter, Alexander Hendrickx gave league leaders Belgium the lead from a penalty corner but Jeroen Hertzberger and Thierry Brinkman soon eradicated that advantage and put The Netherlands ahead.



Maxime Plennevaux levelled for the hosts after the interval, but Jip Janssen put the Dutch back in front a minute later.



Florent van Aubel, Hendrickx and Billy Bakker then scored three goals in three minutes to make it 4-4, and the game therefore headed to a shootout.



The Red Lions made no mistake, scoring all three of their one-on-ones, while Loic Van Doren made a trio of saves to secure a 3-1 Belgian triumph and the bonus point.



Belgium now have 26 points from 11 games, eight points ahead of the Dutch, who have played two fewer games.



With these one-off matches - a departure from the Hockey Pro League's usual scheduling - none of the teams are due to play again until 2021.



Britain and Germany are set to meet in men's and women's games on November 14 and 15 in the only other Pro League fixtures scheduled this calendar year.



