



Brussels (BEL): The clash between the top two in the men’s FIH Hockey Pro League more than lived up to expectations as league leaders Belgium nicked the bonus point against the Netherlands after a thrilling contest finished 4-4 at the Royal Uccle Sports Complex in Brussels.





In a match that saw action swinging rapidly from one end of the field to the other from start to finish, it was home favourites Belgium – the reigning World and European champions – who took the lead when Alexander Hendrickx scored a trade-mark penalty corner before open play strikes from Jeroen Hertzberger and Thierry Brinkman turned the match on its head to put the Dutch into a 2-1 lead at the quarter-time break.



The two sides traded blows in the third quarter, with Maxime Plennevaux’s stunning overhead smash levelling the scores for Belgium before Jip Janssen immediately restored the Dutch lead from a penalty corner situation.



The Red Lions wrestled the match back in their favour early in the fourth quarter as goals from Florent Van Aubel and a second for Hendrickx established a 4-3 lead. However, Belgium conceded within a minute of the re-start for a third time when Billy Bakker raced through to fire home, sending the match to a shoot-out.



Belgian goalkeeper Loic Van Doren – younger brother of two times FIH Player of the Year Arthur – was the hero in the one-on-ones, being beaten just once as the Red Lions triumphed 3-1 to seal a bonus point, extending their advantage over the Netherlands at the top of the standings from seven to eight points, having played two games more than the Dutchmen.



"Battles against the Netherlands are always great”, said Floren Van Aubel, who was named Player of the Match. “We have a nice history together and we knew it was going to be very tough. I think we provided a good show for the people at home."



Netherlands captain Billy Bakker said: "It was a tough game for us. We were in front, not dominating the game but we were playing very well in these circumstances. They scored two good goals and we are happy that we could eventually make it 4-4. It was a pity that we lost on shoot-outs, but that's okay."



The contest between the Netherlands and Belgium was a personal milestone match for Dutch umpire Coen van Bunge, who took charge of his 100th senior international.



More information about this match can be found by clicking here.



Earlier in the day, the Netherlands women extended their advantage at the top of the standings with a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Belgium’s Red Panthers.



The reigning World, European and FIH Hockey Pro League title holders were in dominant form, taking a 1-0 lead three minutes ahead of half time through Lidewij Welten before Frederique Matla, Lauren Stam and Margot van Geffen - who hit a stunning strike into the roof of the Belgian goal – netted third quarter goals to all three points against the home favourites.



The Oranje are now six points clear of second placed Argentina at the top of the table, with both teams having played eight matches to date.



"We made it 4-0, but we wanted to score more”, said van Geffen, who was named Player of the Match. “We had opportunities to score more, but it was a good game."



Belgium defender Stephanie Vanden Borre, who produced a remarkable goal-line clearance to deny Malou Pheninckx late in the game, said: "When we were 1-0 down, we felt we could get back in the game, but we really lost it. We went down, we didn't want to play anymore, we were hiding, then you [concede] three goals in five minutes], which is really [poor]."



More information about this match can be found by clicking here.



The matches were played behind closed doors, with strict COVID-19 protocols being followed by the teams, staff, officials and everyone within the venue.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global health pandemic, the FIH Hockey Pro League fixtures between Belgium and the Netherlands are a one-off departure from the standard double-header format, with the second matches between the two nations scheduled to take place on Belgian soil in May 2021. The decision was reached in agreement with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the Royal Belgian Hockey Association (KBHB), the Royal Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB) as well as our broadcasting partners.



FIH Hockey Pro League

Wednesday 4 November 2020 – Brussels (BEL)



Women’s result: Belgium 0, Netherlands 4

Player of the Match: Margot van Geffen (NED)

Umpires: Celine Martin-Schmets (BEL), Jonas van ‘t Hek (NED) and Laurine Delforge (BEL – video)



Men’s result: Belgium 4, Netherlands 4 [3-1 after shoot-out]

Player of the Match: Florent Van Aubel (BEL)

Umpires: Coen van Bunge (NED), Laurine Delforge (BEL) and Jonas van ‘t Hek (NED – video)



