2020 FIH Pro League - 5 November

Published on Thursday, 05 November 2020
2020 FIH Pro League (Men)

4 Nov 2020     BEL v NED (RR)   4 - 4 ( S/O 3 - 1)     Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels

2020 FIH Pro League (Women)

4 Nov 2020      BEL v NED (RR)    0 - 4    Royal Uccle Sport, Brussels

Pool Standings

Men's Pool

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 11 7 2 1 1 35 20 15 26
2 Netherlands 9 4 2 2 1 25 22 3 18
3 Australia 8 3 1 3 1 27 20 7 14
4 India 6 2 2 0 2 17 15 2 10
5 Argentina 8 2 1 2 3 22 24 -2 10
6 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 5 15 25 -10 8
7 Spain 8 2 0 1 5 19 27 -8 7
8 Germany 4 1 2 0 1 9 10 -1 7
9 Great Britain 8 1 0 2 5 13 19 -6 5

Women's Pool

 

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 8 6 1 0 1 27 6 21 23
2 Argentina 8 5 1 0 2 23 12 11 17
3 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 19 14 5 14
4 Great Britain 8 2 2 1 2 10 10 0 11
5 Australia 6 1 1 1 2 6 9 -3 9
6 Belgium 9 1 1 2 5 10 21 -11 7
7 Germany 2 2 0 0 0 5 1 4 6
8 China 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0
9 United States 5 0 0 0 5 5 27 -22  

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020

