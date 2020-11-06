Mohammad Yaqoob







LAHORE: Pakistan hockey suffered a huge loss with the passing away of former national captain and hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Junior in Islamabad after a brief illness at the age of 79.





The former Olympian — regarded as one of the finest centre-forwards the country ever produced — was a gifted spearhead who held many records in the days when Pakistan were a real force in hockey at the international level.



Rasheed represented Pakistan at three Olympic Games. He was part of 1968 gold medal-winning squad as well as a member of the 1972 silver medal-winning team and the 1976 bronze medal winning side.



A humble and down to earth individual, Rasheed had the unique distinction of being the top scorer at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics. He also represented the country in the 1971 World Cup. At the time of his retirement from international hockey he emerged as Pakistan’s highest goal-scorer with 96 goals.



Rasheed was the younger brother of four-time Olympian retired Brig Abdul Hamid Hamidi, who died last year and served as director general of Pakistan Sports Board as well as secretary PHF.



Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) condoled the sad demise of Rasheed Jr.



In a condolence message, PHF president retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar paid rich tribute to Rasheed and his services for the sport.



It may be mentioned here that neither the PHF nor the government took care of him when he was in hospital.



Meanwhile, POA president retired Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.



Rasheed Jr’s Namaz-i-Janazah was offered at the Bannu Tarang Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon and he was laid to rest in his native village graveyard.



Dawn