By Jugjet Singh





Hockademy owner Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman (centre) with his lawyer Zhafri Aminurashid (left) at a press conference yesterday.



A DEFIANT Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman is prepared to fight his 18-month ban by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) all the way.





This means the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) president would not hesitate to drag the MHC to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland and the world hockey federation (FIH).



Megat said yesterday he will use all available means to fight the ban imposed on him by the MHC on Tuesday.



He was found guilty by the MHC Disciplinary Board of breaking the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) code of conduct.



However, Megat contended there were many flaws in the board's decision and if necessary, he will seek redress with the world sports court or the FIH.



"I was banned for 18 months by the MHC on Nov 4 because I questioned the prize money payout for the MHL and supposedly went against the tournament code of conduct," he said.



"I take notice of the decision and I am ready to defend my decision to demand payment of the MHL prize money as it is my duty as the owner of HockAdemy.



"I will use all the procedures and the channels provided in the MHC constitution and I will also not hesitate to take the matter to the FIH or even the Sports Arbitration Court.



"This is because the punishment and disciplinary procedures used against me are very strange and there are many questions arising from it.



"One is that the MHL tournament code of conduct states that any disciplinary action taken after the end of the tournament must be initiated by the secretary general while MHC's constitution does not have a provision of a secretary general by clear definition.



"MHL code of conduct also states that one is only guilty of misconduct if there is a personal attack in a media statement but I was only questioning the late payment of the MHL prize money as my two official letters to MHC did not receive any reply."



Megat was hauled up by the DB because he wrote to the MHL sponsors: TNB, QNet and Bank Islam, enquiring the status of the sponsorship money and he also went to the press prior to writing to MHC for clarification.



New Straits Times