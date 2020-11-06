By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) handed out an administrative grant of RM10,000 to each state affiliate, as well as Police and Armed Forces, yesterday.





It is an initiative to help their affiliates cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal hopes this will help to ease the administrative load on their affiliates.



"Although our 14 affiliates are unable to organise tournaments now, we felt it was only proper to assist them.



"We are looking into other ways to help affiliates, coaches and players affected by the pandemic.



"The confederation also hope to increase their grant allocation in the future.



"Our sponsorship committee are working hard to bring in more deals next year," said Subahan.



New Straits Times