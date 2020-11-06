Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

MHC give RM10,000 assistance to each affiliate

Published on Friday, 06 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) handed out an administrative grant of RM10,000 to each state affiliate, as well as Police and Armed Forces, yesterday.



It is an initiative to help their affiliates cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal hopes this will help to ease the administrative load on their affiliates.

"Although our 14 affiliates are unable to organise tournaments now, we felt it was only proper to assist them.

"We are looking into other ways to help affiliates, coaches and players affected by the pandemic.

"The confederation also hope to increase their grant allocation in the future.

"Our sponsorship committee are working hard to bring in more deals next year," said Subahan.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.