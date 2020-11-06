



The youngest player to debut for Australia’s national men’s hockey team, Greg Browning went on to be a key figure for the Kookaburras throughout the 1970’s and early eighties.





Greg Browning was first selected for the Queensland Open Team in 1969 and he continuously represented his state for a period of 15 years until 1983. At the time he was the youngest player ever selected in the Queensland Open Team.



Then at the age of just 16, the young forward became the 217th player capped for Australia as he was thrust into his first international, walking out for the Kookaburras against New Zealand on 19 August 1969 in Melbourne.



He made an immediate impact on the right wing for Australia with his speed and strength on the ball, turning defenders and setting up teammates with perfectly timed passing. It was no surprise when he was selected in the inaugural World Cup team to play in Barcelona in 1971, aged 18.



That was the start of an extended career with the Kookaburras as he was selected for the national team every year until 1982, going on to score 28 goals and make 145 appearances. Given the nickname ‘Sundance’ because of his long, blonde hairstyle, Greg was selected for three Olympics, first in 1972 in Munich, the 1976 Games in Montreal where the team won the silver medal, and also the Moscow Games in 1980 which were boycotted for political reasons.



He attended four World Cups first in 1971 in Barcelona, then 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, 1978 in Buenos Aires where the team won a Bronze Medal and finally in 1982 in Bombay (a Bronze Medal). He also attended 3 Championship Trophies in 1978 Lahore (Silver Medal), 1980 Kuala Lumpur (Bronze Medal) and Amsterdam (Silver Medal).



Greg retired after the Olympic boycott but Australian Coach at the time, Richard Aggiss enticed him from retirement to play in the World Cup in Bombay in December 1981 and the Champions Trophy in Amsterdam in 1982 before Greg announced his retirement ending an illustrious hockey career. Greg has remained involved in Hockey, coaching at all levels in his home state of Queensland, including leading Queensland to numerous Australian Hockey League titles.



Greg was awarded Queensland’s Hockey Association Award of Merit in 1995 before being inducted into Hockey Queensland’s Hall of Fame in 2002. His career was further recognised with a Distinguished Player Award when initiated in 2008, and he was also named in Queensland’s Team of the Century in 2008.



Greg also served as a selector for the Kookaburras from 1989 to 1995. Greg’s induction into the Hockey Australia Hall of Fame was ratified in 2016.



What he said…

“Thanks to Hockey Australia and everyone who supported and coached me during my playing career. To be selected for the Kookaburras was something I always aspired to as a young hockey player, and it is an honour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.” Greg Browning



From those in the know…

“Greg Browning was the youngest player to play for Australia when he was first selected as a 16 year old in 1969. At that time he was seen to have great natural ability and potential to be an outstanding International hockey player. Playing in the forward line, Greg was a wonderful athlete, with blistering speed and balance, wonderful elimination skills and a strength and determination in the circle that made him a potent scoring weapon. He became one of Australia’s best forwards in a very successful era, not only as a striker but also across the midfield. As testament to his importance in the playing group, after he retired from international hockey at a relatively young age of 27, he was convinced to make himself available for two more very important competitions, including the 1981 World Cup.



Greg’s interest and enthusiasm for the game continued after international playing retirement with his involvement as a coach at club and state level. He was appointed as an Australian Selector from 1989 to 1997 when he became the NTC Coach in Queensland. A position he held through until 2009, at which time he concluded 40 years in the elite level of Hockey in Australia. A truly great player and servant of the game.” John McKinnon (Australian selector and Hall of Fame Committee Member)



Hockey Timeline

Player

1971 World Cup Barcelona

1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur

1978 World Cup in Buenos Aries (Bronze Medal)

1982 World Cup in Bombay (Bronze Medal)

1978 Champions Trophy in Lahore (Silver Medal)

1980 Champions Trophy in Kuala Lumpur (Bronze Medal)

1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam (Silver Medal)



Hockey Australia media release