The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have today announced that this month’s FIH Hockey Pro League games between Great Britain and Germany have been postponed.





Britain’s men and women were due to face their German counterparts across the weekend of 14 and 15 November behind closed doors at Bisham Abbey, but the FIH has agreed to postpone the matches at the request of the visitors.



Great Britain Hockey understands and respects the decision, and ourselves, the FIH and Germany will look to set new dates in due course.



Great Britain’s teams have just returned from the Netherlands and Belgium, where they played their first international matches since the early part of this year. With the postponement of the Germany matches, the teams’ next scheduled games are at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park across three consecutive weekends in May 2021. Tickets for those games in London are on sale now with the cheapest prices available in the Hockey Family window, plus a refund guarantee.



Great Britain Hockey media release