Manipur’s Gyanendro Ningombam was elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India while former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad is back in the Hockey India Executive Board after being Elected Unopposed for the Senior Vice President post.





According to sources from Hockey India, the Governing Body for Hockey held its 10th Hockey India Congress & Elections on Friday in New Delhi where the newly elected President and Senior Vice President officially took charge of their duties.



On being elected unopposed, Gyanendro becomes the first President from the north east India to spearhead Hockey India. He will serve as Head of the national federation for two years.



Congratulating Gyanendro on being elected as new President of Hockey India, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a tweet on Friday wrote, “Congratulations to Shri Gyanendro Ningombam on being elected unopposed as Hockey India President at the 10th Hockey India Congress & Elections held in New Delhi. Gyanendro Ningombam becomes the first President from the North East India to spearhead @TheHockeyIndia.”



Manipur Hockey congratulates Gyanendro Ningombam on his election as the full-fledged President of Hockey India.



Earlier, Gyanendro Ningombam has been serving as the Officiating President of Hockey India since July 2020, following the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad on July 7, 2020 due to his personal and family commitments.



Gyanendro has been associated with the discipline of Hockey in Manipur for the last 40 years, and has impressed with his work at the grassroots level. He was Senior Vice President of Hockey India, Senior Vice President of Manipur Hockey, and also Chief Executive Officer of Manipur Hockey. He also served as the editor of Meeyam, an evening daily in Manipur.



Meanwhile, Manipur Hockey is planning to organise a Grand Reception Ceremony of Gyanendro on his arrival at Imphal International Airport at 1pm on November 8.



