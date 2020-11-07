Scottish Hockey has announced the cancellation of all adult indoor competitions for season 2020-21. We will be working with districts and clubs to establish the possibility of indoor youth matches within the new government guidelines.





As we continue to navigate the return to hockey there continues to be significant challenges surrounding indoor sports. The introduction of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 protection levels means indoor contact sports are only permitted at level 0 (excluding professional sports & U18s).



Given the current restrictions and no timeline for the relaxation of guidelines it is not feasible to run an indoor season. It is unlikely for all regions across Scotland to reach Level 0 by January 2021.



In addition to the current guidance there are still ongoing challenges around facilities; the traditional indoor format where multiple teams are present in a multi-game format when considering government guidance; and the little, or no, flexibility in rearranging any postponed indoor games.



Although disappointing, making the decision now to cancel all adult indoor leagues will allow clubs to plan for December and January without the uncertainty of whether these competitions will be held or not.



The cancellation of the indoor programme may also allow the opportunity to continue outdoor activity in our regional conferences, offering competitive activity in a safe environment in line with guidance.



We will hold club engagement discussions with all Indoor National League 1 teams next week to discuss options around a condensed format competition to determine European places, should Scottish Government guidance permit.



Youth players can, however, continue to play indoor hockey up to Level 3 under the current guidelines. We will therefore work with the districts and clubs to understand whether we can run some U18 indoor matches and competitions, based on availability of facilities while following all Covid-19 guidance.



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “It’s disappointing to have our adult indoor season cancelled although it’s understandable given the restrictions. We’re engaging regarding indoor European places and U18s matches, and working hard to find the best solutions possible.



“Covid-19 will still be with us going forward and we must all do what we can to deliver a good level of competitive activity as safely as possible, while following all guidelines.



“The cancellation of the indoor programme may allow the opportunity to continue outdoor activity in regional conferences in line with government guidance, offering competitive hockey for our members.



“This is Scottish Hockey’s most challenging season, and I’d like to thank all the clubs, members, volunteers and staff for their hard work during this time.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release