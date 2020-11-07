By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh



AFTER almost all local and international tournaments were wiped out by Covid-19, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) want to start next year with a bang.





Competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on Jan 8-Feb 28, will mark the re-start of local hockey.



However, this is still subject to the pandemic circumstances.



This year, MHC could only organise the MHL which ended in February followed by the Razak Cup. But the Junior Hockey League, national Under-16 and Under-14 tournaments could not be held because of Covid-19.



"The MHC executive board have agreed to hold the MHL in January, provided the Covid-19 situation improves and we get an approval from the relevant government bodies.



"If all goes well, we will be able to complete the MHL by the end of February. We will write to the National Security Council, Ministry of Health and Sports Ministry on our intentions and get their feedback.



"I hope there will be more teams next year to make the MHL more competitive in both the men's and women's categories," said Anil Jeet.



This season, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) won a treble under coach Arul Selvaraj but he has since moved to the national team, and the university side will have to look for a new coach.



This year, eight teams competed in the men's and six in the women's MHL.



The international tournaments, which Malaysia were supposed to play in, but disrupted by Covid-19 are the Azlan Shah Cup, men's and women's Junior Asia Cups, as well as men's and women's Asian Champions Trophies.



New Straits Times