Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Virginia Field Hockey falls 5-2 against Louisville in ACC Tournament Semifinals

Published on Saturday, 07 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

By Mike Shiers


UVA Field Hockey (Source: wvir)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Louisville blew open a tie game with three goals to start the second half, and the top-seeded Cardinals defeated the UVA field hockey team 5-2 on Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Chapel Hill, NC.



The Card’s scored less than two minutes into the match to take the lead, but sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci got UVA on the board with a goal later in the quarter.

The game was still knotted 1-1 at halftime, but three goals from Louisville in the first nine minutes of the 3rd quarter put the game out of reach.

After the Cardinals pushed the lead to 5-1 in the 4th, junior Peyton Tollaksen scored her first goal of the season for the game’s final margin.

NBC29.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.