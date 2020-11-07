By Mike Shiers





UVA Field Hockey (Source: wvir)



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Louisville blew open a tie game with three goals to start the second half, and the top-seeded Cardinals defeated the UVA field hockey team 5-2 on Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Chapel Hill, NC.





The Card’s scored less than two minutes into the match to take the lead, but sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci got UVA on the board with a goal later in the quarter.



The game was still knotted 1-1 at halftime, but three goals from Louisville in the first nine minutes of the 3rd quarter put the game out of reach.



After the Cardinals pushed the lead to 5-1 in the 4th, junior Peyton Tollaksen scored her first goal of the season for the game’s final margin.



