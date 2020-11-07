By Mary Mac Porter





Junior forward Erin Matson (1) scored the second goal of the ACC Semifinal game against Syracuse. The Tar Heels won 4-3 in overtime on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Cynthia Liu



In a record-breaking win for head coach Karen Shelton, the North Carolina field hockey team was forced into overtime by a last minute goal for the second time this season on Friday night. The Tar Heels, however, managed to survive 4-3 in overtime against Syracuse allowing them to advance to the ACC championship game.





Watching Shelton on the UNC bench before overtime play began, it was impossible to tell that the Orange had just tied the game in dramatic fashion. The veteran head coach sported a smile that, to the average viewer, seemed more fitting for a large victory.



Yet Shelton knew her team and knew that countless hours had been spent on seven versus seven competitions in practice by the Tar Heels — part of their preparation strategy for overtime.



Her relaxed demeanor certainly paid off when just five minutes into overtime, junior forward Erin Matson forced a stroke that led to senior forward Bryn Boylan’s second goal of the game and secured a North Carolina victory — breaking the NCAA record of most wins by a field hockey coach: 701.



It’s fitting that Shelton’s record-breaking win came in overtime because every player on the team spoke about how often they'd practice for seven versus seven situations. Despite their recent dominance in collegiate field hockey, Shelton has her players practice for the unexpected, ensuring they are never unprepared.



The Daily Tar Heel