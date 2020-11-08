MALAYSIAN Hockey Confederation's (MHC) state affiliates, as well as Police and Armed Forces, welcomed the RM10,000 "administrative grant" handed out to them recently.





Perak HA president Sayuti Samat said the grant was timely as they had spent a hefty sum on their Razak Cup team recently.



"Looking at the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit sports hard, Perak HA would like to thank MHC for helping to ease our burden.



"I believe all the other 15 MHC members also feel that the grant is timely. It will come in handy to help the HA manage their activities," said Sayuti.



Armed Forces HA secretary Lieutenant Colonel Azri Awang felt that the grant can be used to conduct other activities at their state affiliates.



"For the Armed Forces, the grant can be used to help our players have more training sessions as we also aspire to have national players from the Army in the future," said Azri.





Habibul Ajmi



Melaka HA president Habibul Ajmi Manggar said: "We would like to thank MHC for their concern over their affiliates. This grant is a great help to Melaka in facing the turmoil caused by Covid-19.



"And we fully support the initiatives taken by MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal to further develop hockey in a prfessional manner."



MHC are working towards making Malaysia No 1 in Asia (men's and women's teams) by the 2026 Asian Games. Currently, the men are ranked No 2 behind India while the women are No 5.



New Straits Times